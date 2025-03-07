Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,288 in the last 365 days.

910th Airlift Wing annual awards banquet

YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio --  

The 910th Airlift Wing held its annual awards banquet, March 1, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The evening’s program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, excel in job performance and demonstrate high levels of personal achievement.

Col. Michael Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 910th Airlift Wing command chief, presented annual awards to the following:

Senior Airman Morgan E. Davis, 910th Maintenance Squadron, Airman of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Arica M. Sims, 910th Security Forces Squadron, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Master Sgt. Brittany N. Merrow, 910th Mission Support Group, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Senior Master Sgt. John W. Davis, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, First Sergeant of the Year

Capt. Christopher J. Reich, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Company Grade Officer of the Year

Camy Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing Key Support Liaison of the Year

Chandra M. Brode, 910th Airlift Wing, Junior Civilian of the Year

Sheryl Y. DeJean, 910th Maintenance Group, Senior Civilian of the Year

The 910th Airlift Wing would also like to give a special thanks to Youngstown State University Vice President of Strategic Communications and Chief of Staff Capt. Tim Harrington (ret.) as the evening’s guest speaker. Harrington shared his servant leadership experience and advice as a retired U.S. Navy captain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

910th Airlift Wing annual awards banquet

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more