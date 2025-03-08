A Loyal Farewell

For Col. Michael Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander, there’s one characteristic that he values more than anything and that throughout his tenure at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, he would come to find embodied in the Airmen.

“The trait I admire most in people is loyalty,” said Maloney. “I’ve never had a wing that had each other’s backs and were loyal to one another quite like the 910th. I’ve never had command or a command that I was a part of that had my back more than this one has.”

Although the Airmen are the driving force that keeps the 910th operating, it’s the wing commander who has the immense duty of upholding installation standards while still advancing Airmen to embark on new strategic environments.

“With Col. Maloney’s leadership here, our maintenance group is better,” said Col. Joseph Winchester, 910th Maintenance Group commander. “He’s given me a wide lane and that has given me the ability to do the same for my team. So the empowerment goes out to my folks; meaning if they're going to fail, they’re going to fail leaning forward.”

During his time at YARS, Maloney led with firm and decisive decision-making resulting in a unique rapport with his Airmen and a lasting mark on the installation.

For Maj. Robert Reader, 910th Security Forces Squadron commander, his first encounter with Maloney was one he’ll never forget.

“One of the first conversations with Col. Maloney, he’d asked me what our team needed from him,” said Reader. “He came in asking about M18 transitions to night vision devices and immediately, Col. Maloney had my attention.”

Maloney’s approach and effort to command with loyalty was felt by many at the 910th but for Reader, that loyalty meant a little more.

“Sir, there’s a piece of gear you have more than earned by defending the Defenders here at the 910th and making sure we have the things we need,” said Reader as he presented Maloney with a beret representing the history of the United States Air Force Security Forces during Maloney’s farewell ceremony.

As Maloney relinquishes his role as 910th AW commander and closes a chapter in his long career, he’s reminded of the loyalty embodied by the men and women of the 910th and just how difficult his departure will be.

“No matter where I go, whether this is a final tour or the Air Force has different ideas for me, it all starts with you,” said Maloney. “This installation made me a better Airman; a better commander, but mostly, a better person.”