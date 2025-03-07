Apply Digital acquires Ragnarok to enhance customer engagement and data-driven marketing capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apply Digital, the digital transformation partner for global brands, has acquired personalization and MarTech agency Ragnarok for an undisclosed sum.

The deal enhances Apply Digital’s customer engagement and omnichannel marketing capabilities, which will help generate better results for its clients. It enables Apply Digital to support clients across the entire digital lifecycle, and Ragnarok benefits from Apply Digital’s strategy, experience design, tech advisory, and engineering expertise. The collaboration unlocks new opportunities for innovation, including deeper partnerships and expertise with enterprise MarTech platforms such as Braze, Segment, Mixpanel, Hightouch, and Iterable.

Gautam Lohia, co-founder and CEO of Apply Digital, says: “Ragnarok’s expertise in direct marketing, personalization, and data-driven decision-making complements Apply Digital’s strategy, design, and tech capabilities. This partnership allows us to offer services to clients that go beyond building best-in-class digital experiences and products. It means we can support clients with proven customer engagement and data-driven marketing strategies, all integrated into one seamless solution.”

Ragnarok was co-founded by childhood friends Spencer Barrett and Steven Aldrich in 2012. Since then, it has established itself as a leader in delivering measurable marketing impact through personalization and direct engagement strategies, with a team of 50 specialists. It works across verticals, including e-commerce, media, SaaS, healthcare, and FinTech; clients include Dropbox, Upside, and A+E Networks.

More than just a strategic match, the acquisition was informed by a shared culture and values, as Lohia explains: “Much like Steven and Spencer were friends before founding Ragnarok, Apply Digital was founded on friendships and a desire to build a business that puts relationships first and enhances our people’s lives. We recognize the value this brings to our business - and to our clients. On top of the cultural fit, the Ragnarok team also shares our desire to innovate, which makes a strong foundation for this partnership.”

Steven Aldrich, co-CEO and co-founder of Ragnarok, says: “Apply Digital and Ragnarok share a strategic focus and bring together specialisms in CX, offering a perfect match to help large enterprises accelerate digital transformation. With greater access to data and enhanced capabilities, we will empower clients through true partnership to identify and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Spencer Barrett, Ragnarok’s co-CEO and co-founder, concludes: “The deal doesn’t just benefit clients, this is an exciting step forward for our teams. We will all benefit from exposure to new skills, broader markets, and fresh opportunities to innovate.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.