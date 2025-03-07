How Workers Can Exponentially Boost Their Chances of Getting Hired in the Age of AI

There are a lot of people who are very worried that artificial intelligence will take their jobs, but the focus should be less on displacement and instead on the opportunity that AI presents.” — Udacity CEO Kai Roemmelt

NEW YORK AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A short film released today by CBS News and tech skill development leader Udacity , part of Accenture LearnVantage , features workers who have taken action to stay ‘in demand’ in the tough job market, which is poised to become even more challenging as AI disrupts the workforce.In fact, 85% of workers believe AI will impact their job in the next two or three years according to ADP Research. Furthermore, they can expect 39% of their existing skill sets to be transformed or outdated by 2030 according to The World Economic Forum.While the fear of obsolescence is real, businesses are actively seeking skilled people who know AI. In fact, four out of five CEOs cite the inability to find qualified talent as their biggest barrier to growth. Those who develop AI skills will be in demand. Services like Accenture LearnVantage offer a solution to this skills gap challenge by providing organizations with guided learning pathways to prepare highly skilled talent to meet evolving workforce needs in the AI economy.“There are a lot of people who are very worried that artificial intelligence will take their jobs,” explains Udacity CEO Kai Roemmelt. “But the focus should be less on displacement and instead on the opportunity that AI presents. We’re going to see people who use generative AI outperform people who don’t, and they’ll get access to more and better job opportunities.”In the film, Adam Wright, a graduate of Udacity’s School of Artificial Intelligence, shares: “After being let go from my job, Udacity helped me gain the skills I needed to land a great new role as an AI product manager.” The film also showcases other Udacity students whose careers were transformed by AI education, reinforcing the message that those who embrace AI will shape the future rather than be left behind.“AI is a revolution that cannot be stopped,” says Udacity founder and AI visionary Sebastian Thrun. In preparation for that revolution, people concerned about job security and business leaders striving to stay competitive should be investing in AI skills.Watch the campaign Live on CBS News here About Udacity:Since its founding in 2011, Udacity, which was acquired by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in 2024, has trained over 21 million professionals in technology fields, working with leading companies like Accenture, Amazon, Cisco, and Toyota, to upskill employees in AI, data science, programming, cybersecurity, and more. Udacity’s School of AI in particular grew over 30% from 2023 to 2024.The training is primarily delivered through Udacity’s Nanodegree programs, which are world renowned certification programs that help learners develop skills that can be readily applied on the job.Unlike other online learning platforms, Udacity’s Nanodegree programs focus on hands-on, project-based learning, ensuring students gain practical experience applying AI in real-world scenarios. Learners also benefit from Udacity’s network of 1,000+ expert mentors, who provide personalized feedback and support.Information about Udacity’s School of Artificial Intelligence can be found here.###For more information journalists can contact media@udacity.com.

Udacity in Economy 4.0 | Helping Professionals Develop AI Skills and Land High-Demand Jobs

