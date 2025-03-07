Dr. Amer Smajkic At Chicago Child Psychiatry Associates Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated®, a multi-national ranking organization, has released their annual updates recently. As per their updates, Psychiatrist, Dr. Amer Smajkic at Chicago Child Psychiatry Associates, has secured a spot among the top psychiatrists in Chicago. The team at the center is thrilled as this recognition remains a testament to their continued commitment to providing exceptional psychiatric care to children and adolescents throughout the Chicago area.
“It has been a privilege for over seven years now to be listed as one of the ThreeBestRated psychiatrists in the Chicago area,” stated Dr. Amer.
“At first, it was a great surprise. Later, I just tried to keep up with the challenge, good work, and stay in the game. What I like about ThreeBestRated® is that they do not operate like others doing this type of promotion for upfront money. Their appraisal or evaluation of the business is genuine, and honest, based on patient feedback and reviews which is very helpful to consumers. It is also meaningful for those who are trying to do good work for their clients and patients.”
From Bosnia to Chicago—An Inspiring Journey
Initially, Dr. Amer found his calling in psychiatry through a series of life-changing events. Originally a resident in vascular surgery in Bosnia, he was forced to flee due to war, becoming a refugee in the United States. His career took a meaningful turn as he began to work as a mental health counselor with traumatized Bosnian and Herzegovinian refugees who had survived genocide, ethnic cleansing, and concentration camps. At that time, he realized his passion and profound fulfillment in communicating with people.
“Doing that work did get my attention to the talent that I had or have which is talking to people. And, I also learned that working with children and adolescents is the most rewarding and I still enjoy it the most.”
The Rise of Chicago Child Psychiatry Associates
Though his journey into psychiatry was unexpected, the birth of Chicago Child Psychiatry Associates came from his vision. "It was an idea I had from the beginning," said Dr. Amer.
After running the practice by himself for years, he decided to expand and bring in more professionals to better serve the community. Today, what began as a solo venture has grown into a collaborative practice dedicated to providing personalized care for young patients.
A Patient-First & Personalized Approach
At Chicago Child Psychiatry Associates, Dr. Amer’s philosophy is straightforward: "The patient comes first, everything else—including the financial part—comes second." He also emphasizes thorough evaluation as the foundation of effective treatment. The first visit or two is key to his evolution process. With that, he determines the best course of action for his patients. This also allows his patients to choose the option they are comfortable with that facilitates a fast healing.
Insights on Mental Health Trends
Dr. Amer sees mental health care moving in a positive direction, driven by increased awareness and accessibility. The advent of telehealth and video consultation have made health care accessible to more people in remote areas, breaking down barriers to care.
However, there are some challenges in the industry that Dr. Amer addressed. One of the biggest hurdles is managing expectations, as many people expect quick fixes. But ac but mental health treatment takes time and patience. Progress happens in small steps, he explains. “In psychiatry, we don’t yet have biomarkers for mental illness to assist in evaluation and diagnosis. We only have our knowledge, experience, and ability to see and recognize the issues, which is something that requires time and frequent multiple visits.”
Community Engagement
Chicago Child Psychiatry Associates has a history of community involvement, including various educational presentations for organizations working with children. Recently, Dr. Amer has begun collaborating with MOSAIC, an active psychotherapy practice in Chicago's Western Suburbs, to increase community engagement. “We hope to contribute and increase community engagement.”
About Chicago Child Psychiatry Associates
Dr. Amer has been working with children, adolescents, young adults, and adults, offering them comprehensive and compassionate psychiatry care. Under his supervision, a team of skilled and highly trained psychiatrists collaborates with other healthcare professionals such as psychologists, pediatricians, and educators, which ensures holistic and effective outcomes. They offer both in-person and video consultations. To schedule an appointment with the team, visit chicagochildpsychiatryassociates.com.
Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD
