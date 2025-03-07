Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Expands, Hitting USD 5.4 Billion by 2033
Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market valued at USD 2.1 Bn in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.4 Bn in 2033, CAGR of 10.2%NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2033, growing from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2033. This market includes diagnostic tools such as PCR tests, ELISA kits, and rapid test kits used by veterinarians to detect infections in pets, livestock, and wildlife. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing pet ownership, and rising livestock production are key factors driving market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness of zoonotic diseases and the impact of animal infections on public health have increased the demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tools.
The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases among animals is a major growth driver. Diseases like rabies, foot-and-mouth disease, and avian influenza pose serious threats, requiring effective diagnostic tools for early detection and control. For instance, the African Swine Fever outbreak in China and Vietnam led to significant economic losses, estimated at over $1 billion in China in 2020. Additionally, studies indicate that achieving a 60% vaccination rate in beef cattle can boost productivity by over 50%. Furthermore, reducing livestock disease levels by 10 percentage points could lower global greenhouse gas emissions by 800 million tonnes, showcasing the environmental benefits of effective disease management.
Continuous advancements in diagnostic technologies are enhancing disease detection accuracy, speed, and affordability. PCR technology in veterinary diagnostics was valued at $400 million in 2023, demonstrating its essential role in disease management. The development of real-time PCR, ELISA, and point-of-care diagnostic tools allows for early and accurate detection of bacterial and viral pathogens. Innovations such as lab-on-a-chip technology and molecular diagnostics are also improving diagnostic efficiency, ensuring quicker disease identification and better treatment outcomes. As veterinary professionals increasingly adopt these technologies, market expansion is expected to accelerate.
Despite strong growth prospects, high costs of advanced diagnostic technologies remain a major challenge. Real-time PCR systems can cost over $20,000 per unit, making them unaffordable for small veterinary clinics, particularly in developing regions. Additionally, the ongoing costs of reagents, equipment maintenance, and infrastructure further limit adoption. Another critical restraint is the lack of skilled professionals and specialized facilities. A 2022 study found that 60% of veterinary practices in rural areas lack access to advanced diagnostic tools due to insufficient expertise and infrastructure. This shortage of trained personnel affects the adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, slowing market penetration.
The Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market presents significant opportunities for growth, driven by increasing demand for early disease detection, technological innovations, and rising awareness of zoonotic threats. While cost and skill-related challenges exist, advancements in affordable, user-friendly diagnostic solutions are expected to bridge this gap. With the continued focus on improving animal health, food security, and environmental sustainability, the market is set for steady expansion in the coming years.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
• Market Value – The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2033, growing from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 at a 10.2% CAGR.
• Bacterial Diseases Dominate – Bacterial diseases account for 40% of the market due to their high prevalence, significant economic impact, and growing need for effective diagnostic solutions.
• Molecular Diagnostics Lead – Molecular diagnostic techniques hold a 35% market share, offering high accuracy and early disease detection, making them a preferred choice for veterinary professionals.
• Livestock Diagnostics Drive Growth – Livestock diagnostics represent 50% of the market, influenced by their economic importance and increasing regulatory support to prevent disease outbreaks in farm animals.
• Veterinary Hospitals Lead – Veterinary hospitals and clinics account for 60% of the market due to their high diagnostic volumes, advanced equipment, and rising pet healthcare expenditures.
• North America Dominates – North America leads with a 38% market share, driven by advanced veterinary infrastructure, increasing pet ownership, and strong government support for animal health.
• Europe Experiences High Growth – Europe is witnessing rapid market growth due to stringent animal health regulations and a rising number of pet owners demanding better veterinary care.
• Market Expansion Trends – The market is expanding rapidly as veterinary professionals increasingly focus on improving animal health and adopting advanced diagnostic technologies.
• Future Growth Drivers – Continued advancements in diagnostic technologies, including AI-based tools and rapid test kits, are expected to fuel further market growth in coming years.
• Emerging Opportunities – Developing cost-effective, rapid, and accessible diagnostic solutions presents a key opportunity for market players looking to expand their reach globally.
The Primary Entities Identified In This Report Are:
• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
• Zoetis Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Virbac
• Heska Corporation
• Neogen Corporation
• QIAGEN N.V.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Randox Laboratories Ltd.
• IDvet
• Fassisi GmbH
• Bionote, Inc.
• Merck Animal Health
• VCA Inc. (Antech Diagnostics)
• Biogal Galed Laboratories
Key Segments Covered In This Report Are:
By Disease Type
• Bacterial Diseases
• Viral Diseases
• Parasitic Diseases
• Fungal Diseases
• Others
By Diagnostic Technique
• Immunodiagnostic Tests
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Serology Tests
• Microbiological Culture
• Biochemical Tests
• Others
By Animal Type
• Livestock
• Companion Animals
• Aquatic Animals
• Wildlife
By End User
• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
• Veterinary Reference Laboratories
• Research Institutes and Universities
• Diagnostic Centers
• Others
CONCLUSION
The Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is set for strong growth, driven by rising pet ownership, increasing livestock production, and growing concerns about zoonotic diseases. The demand for advanced diagnostic tools is increasing as veterinarians focus on early disease detection. Innovations in molecular diagnostics, rapid test kits, and AI-based tools are improving accuracy and efficiency. However, high costs and a shortage of skilled professionals remain key challenges. Despite these hurdles, market expansion is expected as affordable and user-friendly diagnostic solutions emerge. The focus on improving animal health, food security, and environmental sustainability will continue to shape the industry's future, creating new opportunities for veterinary professionals and diagnostic companies worldwide.
