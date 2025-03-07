Understanding Employment Law: Insights From Charles Osuji, A 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award Recipient
EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment law is a crucial foundation on which a balanced workplace is built that in turn promises protection for both employees and employers under a clear legal framework. Despite being a place for opportunity and personal growth, the workplace often brings some challenges like discrimination, disputes, bullying, and wrongful termination.
Charles Osuji of Osuji & Smith Lawyers understands these complexities and is committed to delivering strategic and client-focused solutions to businesses and individuals with employment law-related issues.
Osuji is a trusted and ThreeBestRated® award-winning employment lawyer, who works with both employees and employers across Canada, making his firm a one-stop destination for all employment law-related matters. Through his firm, he provides strategic guidance on everything from wrongful termination and workplace discrimination to corporate policies and compliance.
One of the perks of choosing Osuji & Smith Lawyers is that they offer
>> Contingency fee arrangements – clients only pay when they win.
>> Flat fees for negotiations – ensuring transparency.
>> Flexible legal fee structures – tailored to client needs.
Offering client-focused services, he has made his legal services more accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial status. Osuji’s unwavering dedication and expertise have kept him in the spotlight and earned him the Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated® continuously since 2017.
Consistent Recognition from ThreeBestRated®
The firm has been honored in several categories, including employment, business, civil litigation, family law, and wills and estates, consistently for the past seven years.
Having been consistently recognized, Osuji felt grateful and stated, “ThreeBestRated® has been our corner since 2017 and 2017 is quite a pivotal year for me. That was the year I bought the firm, and all of a sudden I received recognition for being the top-rated employment lawyer.”
“I could confidently say that ThreeBestRated® has been a pillar and anchor for the success of our firm, right from 2017 and since then, we've been awarded to the top three employment, business, family, civil litigation, wisdom, estate, consistently year to year. Very grateful for that.”
A Groundbreaking Victory of Osuji
Osuji is pleased to share with his audience a memorable case, for which he went above and beyond.
“I have to pick one out of 10,000 cases,” Osuji said laughing. The case involved a client who was wrongfully terminated after a decade of service at a company. He approached Osuji to seek compensation. However, in the days before the trial, Osuji just realized that the company had been restructured to form a new company and all the assets and belongings were transferred to it. In the middle of the trial, he had to adjourn the trial and change his strategy.
At this point, Osuji made a ground-breaking decision to add the new business and the owners to the case as accountable. And the result? Osuji triumphed in that case. He was able to help his client get the judgment against not just the company, but also against the new business and the owners/shareholders.
“That was one of the first in Alberta where a judge allowed the owners of a business to be part of the lawsuit,” he said.
This case was significant because it reinforced the idea that businesses cannot evade responsibility by simply restructuring. The court’s decision ensured true justice for Osuji’s client—which is one of those proud moments for Osuji as Alberta’s renowned Employment Lawyer.
Know Your Rights
In Alberta, Workplace harassment and wrongful termination remain pressing issues. Osuji provides valuable advice for his audience on workplace harassment.
>> Protection Against Wrongful Termination
Employees have a myriad of protections for their rights. One key protection is human rights legislation, which allows an employee to file a complaint if the termination is based on protected grounds, such as gender, sexual orientation, mental health, or family status. In addition to this, there is the Employment Standards Code which offers protections in specific situations, such as termination while on medical leave. Employees have the option to take legal action to seek remedies, including compensation, severance, and other entitlements.
>> Workplace Harassment
“Unfortunately, this is a very recurrent scenario. A majority of conversations I have with potential clients revolve around employee harassment, and workplace issues of discrimination.”
He strongly recommends filing a complaint with the employer. He also encourages the employees to report the concern internally first before trying to navigate the matter legally. It is because, sometimes the people in the upper hierarchy—the employer, supervisor, manager, and subordinate—may not be aware of the concern. It is important to get in touch with them and let them resolve the conflict/concern first.
He also addresses the psychological challenges one would undergo during such situations. His recommendation is to take a ‘stress leave’ to allow the mental uncertainties to settle down and let the management deal with the situation. If the case remains unfavorable, the employee can extend their medical leave, file a case for human rights, resign under protest, and take an action against the employer for constructive disposal, he said. What’s more, employees also have a ‘Whistle Blower Mechanism’ to protect their rights within an organization.
>> What if the Employer is in the Scenario?
According to Osjui, employers must have updated policies to address workplace harassment and must hire an independent investigator to look at the situation objectively. Having an independent investigator is especially beneficial, in case the complaints involve upper management and it ensures that the best interests of the business are protected.
For individuals seeking justice or for employers needing assistance with proactive compliance measures, Osuji and his team offer a combination of legal expertise, compassionate representation, and innovative fee structures. Kindly visit Osuji & Smith Lawyers’ Website to contact them and get their personalized guidance.
Charles Osuji
Charles Osuji of Osuji & Smith Lawyers understands these complexities and is committed to delivering strategic and client-focused solutions to businesses and individuals with employment law-related issues.
Osuji is a trusted and ThreeBestRated® award-winning employment lawyer, who works with both employees and employers across Canada, making his firm a one-stop destination for all employment law-related matters. Through his firm, he provides strategic guidance on everything from wrongful termination and workplace discrimination to corporate policies and compliance.
One of the perks of choosing Osuji & Smith Lawyers is that they offer
>> Contingency fee arrangements – clients only pay when they win.
>> Flat fees for negotiations – ensuring transparency.
>> Flexible legal fee structures – tailored to client needs.
Offering client-focused services, he has made his legal services more accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial status. Osuji’s unwavering dedication and expertise have kept him in the spotlight and earned him the Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated® continuously since 2017.
Consistent Recognition from ThreeBestRated®
The firm has been honored in several categories, including employment, business, civil litigation, family law, and wills and estates, consistently for the past seven years.
Having been consistently recognized, Osuji felt grateful and stated, “ThreeBestRated® has been our corner since 2017 and 2017 is quite a pivotal year for me. That was the year I bought the firm, and all of a sudden I received recognition for being the top-rated employment lawyer.”
“I could confidently say that ThreeBestRated® has been a pillar and anchor for the success of our firm, right from 2017 and since then, we've been awarded to the top three employment, business, family, civil litigation, wisdom, estate, consistently year to year. Very grateful for that.”
A Groundbreaking Victory of Osuji
Osuji is pleased to share with his audience a memorable case, for which he went above and beyond.
“I have to pick one out of 10,000 cases,” Osuji said laughing. The case involved a client who was wrongfully terminated after a decade of service at a company. He approached Osuji to seek compensation. However, in the days before the trial, Osuji just realized that the company had been restructured to form a new company and all the assets and belongings were transferred to it. In the middle of the trial, he had to adjourn the trial and change his strategy.
At this point, Osuji made a ground-breaking decision to add the new business and the owners to the case as accountable. And the result? Osuji triumphed in that case. He was able to help his client get the judgment against not just the company, but also against the new business and the owners/shareholders.
“That was one of the first in Alberta where a judge allowed the owners of a business to be part of the lawsuit,” he said.
This case was significant because it reinforced the idea that businesses cannot evade responsibility by simply restructuring. The court’s decision ensured true justice for Osuji’s client—which is one of those proud moments for Osuji as Alberta’s renowned Employment Lawyer.
Know Your Rights
In Alberta, Workplace harassment and wrongful termination remain pressing issues. Osuji provides valuable advice for his audience on workplace harassment.
>> Protection Against Wrongful Termination
Employees have a myriad of protections for their rights. One key protection is human rights legislation, which allows an employee to file a complaint if the termination is based on protected grounds, such as gender, sexual orientation, mental health, or family status. In addition to this, there is the Employment Standards Code which offers protections in specific situations, such as termination while on medical leave. Employees have the option to take legal action to seek remedies, including compensation, severance, and other entitlements.
>> Workplace Harassment
“Unfortunately, this is a very recurrent scenario. A majority of conversations I have with potential clients revolve around employee harassment, and workplace issues of discrimination.”
He strongly recommends filing a complaint with the employer. He also encourages the employees to report the concern internally first before trying to navigate the matter legally. It is because, sometimes the people in the upper hierarchy—the employer, supervisor, manager, and subordinate—may not be aware of the concern. It is important to get in touch with them and let them resolve the conflict/concern first.
He also addresses the psychological challenges one would undergo during such situations. His recommendation is to take a ‘stress leave’ to allow the mental uncertainties to settle down and let the management deal with the situation. If the case remains unfavorable, the employee can extend their medical leave, file a case for human rights, resign under protest, and take an action against the employer for constructive disposal, he said. What’s more, employees also have a ‘Whistle Blower Mechanism’ to protect their rights within an organization.
>> What if the Employer is in the Scenario?
According to Osjui, employers must have updated policies to address workplace harassment and must hire an independent investigator to look at the situation objectively. Having an independent investigator is especially beneficial, in case the complaints involve upper management and it ensures that the best interests of the business are protected.
For individuals seeking justice or for employers needing assistance with proactive compliance measures, Osuji and his team offer a combination of legal expertise, compassionate representation, and innovative fee structures. Kindly visit Osuji & Smith Lawyers’ Website to contact them and get their personalized guidance.
Charles Osuji
Osuji & Smith Lawyers
+1-403-283-8018
c.osuji@osujismith.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Navigating Employment Law: Insights from Calgary's Leading Legal Expert!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.