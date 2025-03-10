Japanese Company Partners with Kochi Prefecture to Promote Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Products Worldwide

Remember JAPAN 2011.3.11

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUSTIA CORPORATION is pleased to announce the launch of a renewed Kochi special site for its e-commerce offering of disaster risk reduction and management products to customers in Japan and abroad. In addition, the company has entered into a partnership with Kochi Prefecture and local companies to promote its disaster risk reduction and management products to the global market. This initiative is in line with our goal to share the lessons learned from the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011 and contribute to the global disaster risk reduction efforts.In his policy speech, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru emphasized the importance of prioritizing human life and rights in building a disaster-resilient nation and aiming to become the world's leading disaster preparedness country. As a disaster-prone country, Japan has accumulated valuable knowledge and technology in disaster risk reduction and management products, and Kochi Prefecture, known as a leader in disaster risk reduction, has been at the forefront of this effort. Through our partnership, we aim to showcase the wisdom and technology of Kochi Prefecture's disaster risk reduction and management products to the world and contribute to global disaster risk reduction efforts.The devastating impact of natural disasters is not limited to a single country, and it is crucial for us to work together as a global community to mitigate their effects. By promoting Kochi Prefecture's disaster risk reduction and management products to the international market, we hope to raise awareness and encourage individuals and communities to be better prepared for disasters. We believe that this partnership will not only benefit the people of Kochi Prefecture but also contribute to the global effort in building a more resilient world.We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working closely with Kochi Prefecture and local companies to promote their disaster risk reduction and management products to the world. We hope that through this initiative, we can help make the world a safer place for everyone. For more information, please visit our website https://japan-bosai.jp/kochi/en.html 〈FROM KOCHI TO THE WORLD〉Contact:TRUSTIA CORPORATIONJB SHOPKazuyuki TohyamaMail: contact-en@jbshop.jpAddress: yakou-build. 20-11,taito-4chome, taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0016, Japan

