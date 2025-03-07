Published on March 07, 2025

Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds

March 7, 2025

City of Miami

Department of Housing & Community Development

444 SW 2nd Ave, 9th Floor

Miami, Florida 33130

(305) 416-2080

The following notice satisfies two separate but related procedural requirements of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for activities to be undertaken by the City of Miami, Florida.

On or about March 26, 2025, the City of Miami (“City”) will submit a request to HUD for the release of Economic Development Initiatives-Community Project Funding (“CPF”) grants Congressionally Directed Spending award for the Flagler Villas project located at 5215 West Flagler Street, Miami in the Flagami neighborhood of the City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, Florida. This project will provide CPF funds for the new construction of a 6-story rental building consisting of sixty (60) units. Estimated funding in the amount of up to $3,500,000 in CPF funds will be allocated to this project. In addition, the project will provide HUD Restore-Rebuild initiative vouchers, formerly known as “Faircloth-to-RAD”.

The City of Miami has determined that this project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional information for this project is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR), which is on file at the City of Miami Department of Housing & Community Development, 444 SW 2nd Avenue, 9th. Floor, Miami, Florida, and may be examined or copied weekdays from 8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on this project may submit written comments to the City of Miami mason@miamigov.com Department of Housing & Community Development, 444 SW 2nd Avenue, 9th Floor, Miami, Florida, 33130. All comments received by March 25, 2025, will be considered by the City of Miami prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.

The City of Miami certifies to HUD that Mr. Arthur Noriega V, in his capacity as City Manager, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows 5215 Flagler Street, LLC on behalf of Flagler Villas project to use Program funds.

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Miami’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Miami; (b) the City of Miami has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.

Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to the HUD grant administration office at CPD_COVID-19OEE-MIA@hud.gov, Attn: Environmental Division. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Arthur Noriega V, City Manager

Certifying Officer