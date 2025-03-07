CDC: Adult smoking hits 60-year low 

Cigarette smoking by adults has dropped to its lowest level in 60 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported today. Despite that, tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., the agency said.



From 2017-2023, an approximate 6.8 million decrease in adults who exclusively smoke cigarettes was offset by a 7.2 million increase in adults who exclusively smoke e-cigarettes. Cigarette smoking overall by U.S. adults decreased from 42.4% in 1965 to 11.6% in 2022.



