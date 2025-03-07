Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,358 in the last 365 days.

Microsoft says 550 hospitals have joined rural cybersecurity program created with AHA

Microsoft March 5 announced that 550 rural hospitals have joined the Cybersecurity for Rural Hospitals Program, an initiative created last year in partnership with the AHA that includes free and heavily discounted cybersecurity services. It also includes nonprofit pricing for qualifying critical access hospitals on Microsoft enterprise licenses. Visit the registration page to learn more and sign up for the program.

“Our partnership with Microsoft on the rural cybersecurity program is a prime example of how the AHA, the field and Microsoft came together to identify major cybersecurity resource challenges faced by rural hospitals and develop highly impactful solutions where none existed,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Our gratitude goes to Microsoft for their generosity and support for America’s rural hospitals and the communities they serve.”

Hospitals and health systems are also encouraged to visit the AHA's Cybersecurity Support webpage for additional resources from AHA cybersecurity partners.

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Microsoft says 550 hospitals have joined rural cybersecurity program created with AHA

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more