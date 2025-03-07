Microsoft says 550 hospitals have joined rural cybersecurity program created with AHA

Microsoft March 5 announced that 550 rural hospitals have joined the Cybersecurity for Rural Hospitals Program, an initiative created last year in partnership with the AHA that includes free and heavily discounted cybersecurity services. It also includes nonprofit pricing for qualifying critical access hospitals on Microsoft enterprise licenses. Visit the registration page to learn more and sign up for the program.

“Our partnership with Microsoft on the rural cybersecurity program is a prime example of how the AHA, the field and Microsoft came together to identify major cybersecurity resource challenges faced by rural hospitals and develop highly impactful solutions where none existed,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Our gratitude goes to Microsoft for their generosity and support for America’s rural hospitals and the communities they serve.”

Hospitals and health systems are also encouraged to visit the AHA's Cybersecurity Support webpage for additional resources from AHA cybersecurity partners.

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.