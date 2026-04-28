(Re)Designing Care Delivery and Operating Models for the Future at the AHA Leadership Summit

The American Hospital Association Leadership Summit will take place July 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Renowned speakers from across health care will provide in-depth guidance and actionable strategies focusing on the ideas, innovations and connections that will drive transformative change.

Across three immersive days, attendees will deepen their leadership impact, challenge conventional thinking and build the capabilities required to lead, innovate and transform by:

Gaining actionable insights on health care’s biggest challenges. Our educational programming focuses on the most pressing issues shaping the future of health care, including value-based care, workforce redesign, AI and digital transformation, patient throughput, and virtual care models.

Our focuses on the most pressing issues shaping the future of health care, including value-based care, workforce redesign, AI and digital transformation, patient throughput, and virtual care models. Hearing from influential leaders and visionary speakers. General sessions feature nationally recognized health care executives, innovators and thought leaders who will share forward-looking perspectives on leadership and transformation. Scaling Innovation: Leading Future-Ready Health Systems Moderator: Joy Rhoden, senior vice president and executive director, Division of Health Outcomes and Care Transformation, AHA Panelists: Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO, Corewell Health, Grand Rapids, Mich .; immediate past chair, Board of Trustees, AHA Amy Perry, president and CEO, Banner Health, Phoenix Michael Slubowski, president and CEO, Trinity Health, Livonia, Mich. Erik G. Wexler, president and CEO, Providence, Renton, Wash. AHA Town Hall: Washington Update Reimagining Care Delivery: High-Value, Patient-Centered Care Models Moderator: Chris DeRienzo, M.D., senior vice resident, chief physician executive, AHA Panelists: Betty Chu, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, Advocate Health, Charlotte, N.C. Bill Gassen, president and CEO, Sanford Health, Sioux Falls, S.D ; chair-elect, Board of Trustees, AHA Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, president and CEO, ChristianaCare, Wilmington, Del. Fireside Chat — Redesigning the Workforce for the Future of Care Moderator: Eva Saha, Emmy award-winning television host and moderator, former host of “190 North” Panelist: James Hereford, president and CEO, Fairview Health Services, Minneapolis Fireside Chat — Leading Transformation at Scale: Making Change Work Everywhere Moderator: Eva Saha, Emmy award-winning television host and moderator, former host of “190 North” Panelist: Greg A. Adams, chair and CEO, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals, Oakland, Calif. Future-Ready Leadership: The Skills and Mindsets to Lead in the New World of Work Jacob Morgan, futurist, best-selling author of “The Future of Work”

feature nationally recognized health care executives, innovators and thought leaders who will share forward-looking perspectives on leadership and transformation. Exchanging ideas with peers who are driving transformation in health care. Join interactive sessions and peer discussions featuring more than 125 speakers from over 60 hospitals and health systems . Panelists will tackle care transformation, resilience and patient outcomes.

Join interactive sessions and peer discussions featuring more than . Panelists will tackle care transformation, resilience and patient outcomes. Connecting with a powerful network of health care executives. The Summit brings together CEOs, C-suite leaders, physicians and rising health care executives from across the country to network, exchange ideas, learn from each other’s experiences and build meaningful connections. Engage in Summit Networking Connections to reconnect with peers, establish new connections and network with business partners who offer innovative solutions.

Early-bird registration ends June 1.

For more information on the AHA Leadership Summit, please visit leadershipsummit.aha.org.

Michelle Hood is executive vice president and chief operating officer at the AHA.