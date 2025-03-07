Gothika Extends Free Contact Lens Promotion with Zombie White Lenses

Free Softlens Contact Lenses At Gothika

EPPING, NH, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothika , a leading brand in the contact lens industry, is excited to announce the extension of its free contact lens promotion. With any purchase of Softlens brand lenses, customers will receive a free pair of zombie white lenses by Softlens. According to Scott Smiledge , spokesperson for Gothika, the lenses are unopened and have a shelf life of several years, making it the perfect time to stock up for the upcoming spooky season.The free contact lens promotion has been a huge success since its launch, with customers raving about the quality and comfort of Gothika's Softlens brand lenses. The addition of the zombie white lenses adds a fun and spooky twist, perfect for Halloween costumes or themed events. This promotion is a great opportunity for customers to save money while trying out new and exciting lenses."We are thrilled to continue offering our customers this amazing deal," says Scott Smiledge. "The response to our free contact lens promotion has been overwhelming, and we want to give our customers even more options to choose from. The zombie white lenses are a great addition to our collection and we can't wait for our customers to try them out."The free contact lens promotion is available for a limited time only, so Gothika urges customers to act fast. To take advantage of this offer, visit Gothika's website at https://gothika.com . With a wide range of lenses to choose from and the added bonus of free zombie white lenses, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Don't wait, stock up on your favorite Softlens brand lenses and get a free pair of zombie white lenses today.

