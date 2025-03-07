Latest Switch Single “Still Small Voice” Available Now

The latest single from Switch is now available wherever music is streamed.

Second track “Love Like This” to follow in late March

When the world is loud and our anxious thoughts are swirling around in our minds, God quiets the noise and offers us peace.” — Cassidy Estevez with Life.Church Worship

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for their hit single “Symphony,” Switch releases their latest track, “Still Small Voice,” out today—marking the first of two new singles, with another set to drop later this month. “Still Small Voice” uses an electropop sound with moments of sudden silence to illustrate the power of God’s presence to calm our minds.“This new song is a reminder that when the world is loud and our anxious thoughts are swirling around in our minds, God quiets the noise and offers us peace,” said Cassidy Estevez with Switch. “Our hope is that this song offers a moment of calm for anyone who needs to hear God’s still, small voice.”Switch will release their next single, “Love Like This,” on March 28. Inspired by Luke 12:27-28, the song reminds us that if God takes care of the lilies, He will certainly care for us. This contemplative pop track carries a message of hope, with a noticeable change in sound at the bridge that reflects the powerful realization that we’ve never known a love like His.“Our second single is a reflection on the relentless, unconditional love of God—how He meets us wherever we are and pursues us, not because of anything we’ve done, but simply because we are precious to Him,” said Estevez.The latest single from Switch, “Still Small Voice,” is now available wherever music is streamed. Listen at https://lnk.to/switchssv About SwitchSwitch is a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church, a multi-site church meeting at 45 physical locations in 12 states and globally at Life.Church Online. As an extension of the church’s mission to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ, the group is passionate about creating modern music that inspires listeners to pursue a relationship with Jesus. Following the success of its first EP, Symphony, Switch was named Billboard's 2019 Top New Christian Artist, and the Symphony Deluxe album dropped in 2024 in celebration of the five year anniversary. For the latest updates on Switch, visit life.church/switchmusic

