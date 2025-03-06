Plastic Pollution’s Toll on Seabirds

This blog was co-written by Dan Berkson and Hannah De Frond. Hannah works with Ocean Conservancy and the University of Toronto Trash Team to manage the International Trash Trap Network (ITTN), a global network of local groups using trash traps to increase cleanup efforts, engage communities and inform upstream solutions.

Plastic pollution devastates our ocean, and its impact on marine wildlife—especially seabirds—is severe and far-reaching. Seabirds breed on land but search for food at sea, bringing them into frequent contact with plastic pollution accumulating both along shores and in surface waters worldwide. Unfortunately, ingesting plastics can prove to be deadly for these amazing animals.

Eating plastics for seabirds can obstruct their digestive systems, preventing them from eating actual food, and leading to starvation. Sometimes it takes only one piece of plastic to block the passage of food. Plastic ingestion has been found in every family of seabird. Below are details on how some species are uniquely impacted by plastic pollution.

Petrel: More than 50% of petrel species are listed as “threatened” or “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Petrels often inhabit areas with high concentrations of plastic pollution such as the high seas and mid-ocean gyres. Unlike other seabirds, they struggle to regurgitate plastic. This means the plastics they ingest tend to remain in their bodies for extended periods.

If we fail to take action, studies predict that 99% of seabird species will ingest plastic by 2050, which is devasting given how vulnerable seabirds are to even the smallest amount of plastic. Ocean Conservancy is committed to protecting our ocean, wildlife and communities from plastic pollution. But we can’t do it alone. Here is how you can join the fight:

Reduce plastic use: To tackle our plastic pollution crisis, we need to use less plastic. We can each do our part by avoiding single-use plastics where possible in our daily lives from carrying a reusable water bottle and bag to skipping a straw. These small actions add up and collectively reduce the amount of plastic waste we create, while sending a clear signal to plastic producers that we are fed up with single-use plastics.