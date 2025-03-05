Peru: Soldiers at VRAEM bases learn the rules of war

Applying IHL principles helps prevent violations of IHL and the improper use of force, improve relations between the military and the local population, and ensure that military operations respect human dignity. This aligns with the ICRC’s mission, as a neutral, independent and impartial humanitarian organization, to minimize human suffering. Teaching these norms in a military environment is therefore not only part of the ICRC’s work as the guardian of IHL, but also a humanitarian necessity to protect the people affected by armed conflict.

