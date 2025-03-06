AG Kaul Condemns President Trump’s Possible Executive Order to Begin Dismantling U.S. Department of Education
MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the following statement regarding news reports that President Trump may soon sign an executive order aimed at facilitating the closure of the U.S. Department of Education:
“Dismantling the Department of Education would be devastating for our kids. We must stand up against this attempt by the Trump administration to prioritize tax cuts for folks like Elon Musk over our kids’ futures.”
