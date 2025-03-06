Attorney General James Warns New Yorkers of Social Security Scams on National Slam the Scam Day

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined the Social Security Administration (SSA) in recognizing National Slam the Scam Day by warning consumers to stay vigilant against Social Security-related scams. Social Security recipients are particularly vulnerable to frauds and scams, and bad actors use a variety of tactics to deceive victims into providing sensitive information, like Social Security and bank account numbers. Attorney General James encourages any New Yorker who believes they may be a victim of a scam to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) online or by phone at 800-771-7755.

“Taking advantage of vulnerable seniors to steal their hard-earned Social Security is downright cruel,” said Attorney General James. “On National Slam the Scam Day, I urge everyone to stay informed, recognize the warning signs, and take steps to protect themselves. If you receive an unexpected call, email, or message asking for your Social Security or banking information, hang up, report it, and slam the scam.”

Common tactics scammers targeting Social Security recipients use include:

Posing as SSA officials; They may claim that your Social Security number has been suspended due to suspicious activity or that you must confirm personal details (Social Security number, bank account, or birthdate) to avoid arrest or benefits loss. They may also claim that you need to pay a fee via a wire transfer, prepaid gift card, or cryptocurrency.

Promising a prize; They may claim that you have won a foreign lottery, random drawing, or "millionth customer" prize but require you to pay upfront fees or taxes or provide banking details.

Pretending to be a distressed relative and urgently asking for money to get out of trouble or cover hospital bills; and

Pressuring you to act immediately or pay in a specific way.

The OAG offers the following tips to protect yourself from fraudulent individuals and organizations: