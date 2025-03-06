Idaho delivers largest income tax cut in state history, sending another $253 million back to Idahoans

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little joined members of House and Senate leadership today in signing House Bill 40, sending another $253 million back to Idahoans’ pockets in the form of income tax cuts. Governor Little called for additional tax relief in his KEEPING PROMISES plan.

Most of the tax cut is achieved by reducing the income tax rate for individuals and businesses from 5.695% to 5.3%. It also allows veterans to keep more of their military pensions.

“Idaho families and businesses need and deserve to keep more of their hard earned money. It is the right thing to do. Idaho’s continued strength comes from our focus on good government and the Idaho taxpayer. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for sharing our goal of prioritizing tax relief while taking care of the needs of a growing state. As we continue to deliver historic tax relief, we must ensure our budget balances as the Idaho Constitution requires,” Governor Brad Little said.

“This is the people’s money, not ours in government. Today, we are delivering the single largest income tax cut in state history, and we are just getting started. Giving back the people’s money has always been and will remain a top priority of mine as Speaker,” House Speaker Mike Moyle said.

“Time and time again, Idaho’s state leaders have demonstrated that in times of prosperity we will do the right thing and give the people back more of what they earned. Today’s tax cut benefits not just the families that need it but our valued military veterans who have sacrificed so much for our state and our nation. I am proud to work with my fellow legislators and the Governor to arrive at this historic moment,” Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon said.

Idaho already leads the nation in delivering the most tax relief per capita, having given back a whopping $4.6 BILLION in tax cuts since Governor Little took office. With the signing of House Bill 40, hardworking Idaho families and businesses will see even more relief.