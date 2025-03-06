Submit Release
Governor Cox Appoints Kelly Pehrson as UDAF Interim Commissioner

Governor Cox has appointed Kelly Pehrson to serve as Interim  Commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF), effective March 8,  2025. Pehrson’s appointment follows the retirement of Commissioner Craig Buttars.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as Interim Commissioner as I have loved working with  Utah’s farmers and ranchers as Deputy Commissioner, and I look forward to continuing to  support them and the vital work they do for our state,” said Pehrson.

Pehrson was appointed as UDAF Deputy Commissioner in April 2019 and has served under the  last three commissioners. He also previously served as Interim Commissioner in 2020, giving  him valuable experience in leading the department during times of transition. Prior to joining  UDAF, Pehrson spent 12 years in public service in San Juan County, serving initially as City  Manager in Monticello and later as the County Chief Administrative Officer.  

Pehrson will serve in this role until a permanent commissioner is selected by Governor Cox.

 

