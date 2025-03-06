Memoir "From There to Here" Chronicles One Woman’s Journey from Ireland to America in the 1980s

Patricia Lambe From There to Here: A Journey from Ireland to America

NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Patricia Lambe, a Dublin-born entrepreneur and salon owner, shares her compelling immigration story in her memoir, From There to Here. This book details her journey from Ireland to the United States in the 1980s, offering readers a deeply personal glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of navigating a new life in a foreign land.Born in Dublin, Ireland, Patricia grew up in Athy, County Kildare, the daughter of a local publican. She witnessed firsthand the strength and resilience of hard-working individuals. She studied Esthetics at Bronwyn Conroy’s prestigious school of beauty on Grafton Street in Dublin, which paved the way for her career in high-end salons in the Hamptons and Palm Beach. Despite professional success, Patricia faced the realities of life as an undocumented immigrant for over two decades while building a business and raising a family. From There to Here is an honest and inspiring account of her perseverance and the support system that carried her through the struggles of immigrant life.“The need to share my experiences with immigration is what inspired me to write this book,” said Lambe. “I want readers to know that with determination and a good support system, nothing can stop you.”Through Patricia’s story, readers will gain a deeper understanding of the resilience and sacrifice that define the immigrant experience. Her journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of a better future, resonating with anyone who has faced adversity in their own life.From There to Here is available for purchase on Amazon . To learn more about Patricia Lambe and her work, visit https://patricialambe.com/

Patricia Lambe on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

