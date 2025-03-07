Indigo Showcases Colorado Career Advising Tool at Inaugural Colorado Career Advising Summit

Counselors and career advisors share real-world impact of the CCA Tool in guiding students and job seekers toward fulfilling career paths.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Education Company proudly presented the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) Tool at the inaugural Colorado Career Advising Summit, hosted by the Education and Business Alliance from February 24-26 in Colorado Springs. This landmark event gathered more than 500 educators, career counselors, and workforce professionals to explore innovative strategies for aligning individual aptitudes, experiences, and interests with career opportunities across Colorado.Indigo’s session at the summit showcased the real-world impact of the CCA Tool through testimonials from career advisors actively using it in schools and workforce centers. Jackie Crabtree, Career Connected Learning Coordinator, Trinidad High School, and Dina Klancir, M.S. CSCDA, Career Hub Coordinator at Jefferson Jr./Sr. High School, shared their insights. This video highlights the myriad ways Dina is using the CCA tool at her school.“The CCA Tool has been a game-changer in helping students explore careers and plan for their futures,” said Dina Klancir. “We use it in advising classes, career prep courses, and even for student-led parent-teacher conferences. Teachers across subjects—from business and CTE to special education—are leveraging the tool to support personalized learning and meaningful career conversations.”The CCA Tool is an innovative, statewide career advising platform designed to help students, job seekers, and career counselors navigate career pathways with confidence. It provides:- Personalized Career Matching: Strengths-based career recommendations tailored to individual skills and motivations.- Local Employer Connections: A ZipRecruiter-powered feature allowing students to explore local companies and reach out directly for opportunities.- Educator & Workforce Integration: A resource for teachers, counselors, and advisors to embed career exploration into classroom learning and workforce programs.- Support for ICAP & Career Planning: Schools use the tool to guide students in Individual Career and Academic Planning (ICAP), career fair planning, and college preparation.“The engagement and enthusiasm from counselors and educators at the summit reaffirm why we do this work,” said Sueann Casey, CXO of Indigo Education Company. “Career advising is evolving, and the CCA Tool ensures students and job seekers have access to the resources they need to make informed decisions about their futures.”_____________About The Colorado Career Advising ToolSince launching in 2024 in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, the CCA Tool has empowered nearly 10,000 residents across 60 counties. As part of its commitment to expanding career readiness statewide, Indigo Education Company continues to partner with schools, workforce centers, and organizations to ensure accessible and effective career advising for all Coloradans. For more information about the Colorado Career Advising Tool, visit www.coloradocareeradvising.com or contact hello@coloradocareeradvising.com.About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a Colorado-based, woman-owned small business dedicated to empowering students and educators through self-awareness. Since 2013, Indigo has partnered with schools and organizations globally, providing innovative career advising tools, assessments, and professional development. The Indigo Connected Career Spiral Model guides students through self-awareness, career exploration, career connection, and lifelong learning, ensuring they are equipped for success in today’s evolving workforce. Learn more at www.indigoeducationcompany.com

