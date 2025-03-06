FormFactor Partners with Delft Circuits to Revolutionize Quantum Computing Interfacing

Enhancing Scalability and Performance with High-Density Cryogenic Cabling Solutions

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leader in precision test and measurement solutions, and Delft Circuits, an innovator in high-density cryogenic cabling solutions, have teamed up to integrate Delft Circuits’ Cri/oFlex® product portfolio into FormFactor’s cryogenic test systems. This partnership addresses the growing demand for scalable, high-density interconnect solutions in quantum computing, enabling the industry to meet growing demands for computation power and efficient system interfacing.

As quantum technology continues to evolve, systems must support higher channel densities to meet increasing computational requirements. FormFactor’s systems, currently equipped with 12 ISO-100 ports supporting up to 300 channels, will now integrate Delft Circuits’ high-density Cri/oFlex® cabling. This partnership enables up to 160 channels per port, with a total of 1920 channels, improving the overall performance and scalability of quantum systems, especially in environments where space and efficiency are critical.



"Delft Circuits' technology perfectly complements our systems, allowing us to offer our customers some of the highest channel densities in the industry while maintaining the precision and reliability FormFactor is known for," said Thomas Fries, VP and GM, Emerging Growth Business Unit, FormFactor.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Tailored for Space-Constrained Environments: Designed specifically for high-density interfacing in compact quantum computing fridges, facilitating seamless integration in limited spaces.

Scalable Pathway for Growth: Initial support for 80-160 channels with mK node and SMP-SMP jumpers, with future scalability to meet accelerating roadmaps.



"Our partnership with FormFactor underscores the value of Cri/oFlex® technology in addressing the critical needs of quantum computing infrastructures. We are excited to bring our expertise to their robust portfolio and help advance the industry’s progress," said Daan Kuitenbrouwer, Chief Commercial Officer and Founder at Delft Circuits.

The collaboration is ideally positioned to transform quantum computing interfacing by offering a comprehensive solution that combines precision measurement with cutting-edge cabling technology—accelerating the scalability and reliability of next-generation quantum systems for researchers, developers, manufacturers, and infrastructure providers alike.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About Delft Circuits

Delft Circuits is a leading provider of dedicated quantum hardware, dedicated to supplying the best hardware for the quantum engineer and industry. With a focus on designing and developing i/o cabling solutions, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for leading national laboratories, blue-chip corporations, and ambitious professors. With a beachhead market in the quantum industry, Delft Circuits has already realized hundreds of i/o modules for almost a hundred customers. As an independent, dedicated quantum hardware supplier, the company is committed to pioneering i/o for advanced technologies. Delft Circuits proprietary cabling solutions were referenced by DARPA as the world’s state of the art. Investors in Delft Circuits include QuVest Capital, Scholt Group and High Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). For more information, please visit: https://www.delft-circuits.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of this new partnership. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

