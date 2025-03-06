WA, RI attorneys general condemn Bondi’s threats to undermine American justice

OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha released the following statement in response to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s character attacks on prosecutors and illegal threats to fire them for their political beliefs. Brown and Neronha are both former U.S. Attorneys who worked for the U.S. Department of Justice that Bondi now oversees.

“Not only is firing someone for their political beliefs blatantly illegal, it is deeply un-American. As former DOJ attorneys, we both worked with qualified individuals of integrity, honesty and transparency, some of whom held political beliefs different from our own. An ideological purge of the Justice Department directly undermines the diversity of opinion and expertise that helps promote justice consistently across presidential administrations.

“President Trump spent his campaign openly threatening to weaponize the Justice Department; an institution that we were proud to work for. Attorney General Bondi’s intent to ‘find’ and ‘root out’ DOJ employees whose personal views don’t align with the president’s make plain that she is willing to dismantle American principles of justice to satisfy a lawless president. Those of us who still believe in the rule of law, at every leadership level, must come together to protect the Constitution, because it is abundantly clear that this administration seeks to disregard it.”

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ