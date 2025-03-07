Miami Rhythmic Gymnastics Coach Prepares Athletes for Upcoming State Championships

Giliazova Iana is a Master of Sport of Russia in rhythmic gymnastics with 12 years of coaching experience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alagymnastics, one of Miami's premier rhythmic gymnastics clubs, announced today that coach Giliazova Lana and her team of young athletes are entering the final preparation phase for the upcoming Florida State Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

Iana, a Master of Sport of Russia with 12 years of coaching experience, joined Alagymnastics two years ago, bringing her distinctive training methodology to South Florida's competitive gymnastics scene. Under her guidance, the club has seen remarkable growth in both athlete performance and program development.

"Our focus is on developing well-rounded athletes who excel technically while finding joy in the sport," said Iana. "The upcoming state championships represent an opportunity for our gymnasts to demonstrate their progress and competitive spirit."

This announcement follows the team's recent success at the Orlando International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in January 2025, where Alagymnastics athletes secured multiple podium positions across various age groups and categories.

The coaching staff at Alagymnastics implements a comprehensive training program that emphasizes technical precision, artistic expression, and mental preparation. This approach has proven effective, with the club's athletes consistently improving their scores at both state and regional competitions.

"What distinguishes Coach Iana's methodology is her ability to tailor training to each athlete's unique abilities," said Maria Gonzalez, Alagymnastics Club Director. "Her extensive experience as both a competitor and coach has been invaluable to our program's development."

The Florida State Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will take place in Jacksonville on April 12-13, 2025. Alagymnastics will send a delegation of 14 athletes competing across junior and senior divisions.

