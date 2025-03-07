TV series Addiction Unplugged Returns – As Seen On A&E

Brandon Novak, former pro skateboarder and Jackass star

Addiction Unplugged is more than a TV series—it is a platform for change. These inspiring comeback stories give people hope, help families heal, and show that recovery is possible.” — Stuart Goffman, Creator and Executive Producer

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The critically acclaimed TV documentary series Addiction Unplugged is back—and this time, the audience is the producer.

After reaching 2.1 million viewers on A&E in Season One, Season Two is ready to change lives again—but only with public support.

A Movement, Not Just a Show

Addiction Unplugged goes beyond headlines to share raw, emotional, and inspiring comeback stories. The series humanizes addiction, shatters stigma, and proves that recovery is real. These are stories of resilience, second chances, and hope—stories that must be told.

Watch the Season Two Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/820377653/69d810c63e

The Urgency: America’s Overdose and Fentanyl Crisis Is Still Rising

Over 100,000 people die from drug overdoses every year in the U.S., with fentanyl poisoning now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. Millions are struggling, and yet, addiction remains deeply stigmatized.

“Creating Addiction Unplugged has always been about more than just storytelling—it’s about making a real social impact, breaking stigma, and giving a voice to those struggling or in recovery.” said Director Brandon Dumlao.

Kickstarter is Featuring the Launch of the Campaign in Its Newsletter on Friday, March 7, 2025

Kickstarter has selected Addiction Unplugged’s campaign as a featured project on launch day, giving it a major boost in visibility. This presents a critical opportunity to rally support and fund Season Two.

The Mission is Clear: Finish Season Two, Reach Millions, Change Lives

Eight new episodes have already been filmed, featuring inspiring figures who prove that recovery is possible:

• Mike Majlak – From addiction to co-hosting Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast

• Brandon Novak – Skateboarder/Jackass star turned recovery advocate

• Court McGee – UFC champion who survived multiple overdoses and now helps others recover

• Brent Sopel – Stanley Cup champion battling dyslexia and addiction

• Jackie Siegel – The Queen of Versailles, turning personal tragedy into advocacy

The Time is Now

Addiction Unplugged Season One changed the conversation. Season Two will change lives.

With addiction at crisis levels, stories of hope and recovery need to be seen more than ever.

