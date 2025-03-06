Minister Dion George on rhino poaching

Wildlife Trafficking remains a significant global issue that requires an intense and co-ordinated global endeavour if we are to succeed in disrupting the criminal networks. Having started off 2025 by attending a Ranger course at the Southern African Wildlife College, I have gained a better understanding of the scourge of poaching and the difficult work of the rangers in the frontline.

As we intensify the fight against wildlife poaching, it is encouraging to see that the work of the rangers, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and other key role players is steadily gaining momentum.

Today, I present the 2024 rhino poaching statistics, where we continue a downward trend.

From January to December 2024, 420 rhinos were poached in South Africa, with 320 being killed on state properties and 100 on privately owned parks, reserves or farms. This was a decrease (of 79) in comparison to 499 rhinos poached in 2023.

The hardest hit province continues to be KwaZulu-Natal that lost 232 rhinos; however, this is a notable decline from the 325 that were lost in 2023. The significant reduction can largely be attributed to the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Dehorning Programme, that was implemented in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park from April to October 2024. The World Wide Fund for Nature funded programme had an immediate impact, with monthly poaching numbers dropping from 35 in April to fewer than 10 per month between May and September 2024.

In October, however, poaching syndicates adapted their tactics and began targeting dehorned rhinos, leading to a sudden spike in poaching incidents in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park and in that month alone, the province lost 27 rhinos. Fortunately, the provincial anti-rhino poaching team responded swiftly, intercepting the new syndicate and preventing further losses. The considerable efforts resulted in the province ultimately achieving a 67% decline in rhino poaching over the eight months.

Kruger National Park reported a total of 88 poached rhino for 2024. This is ten animals more than the 78 that were reported for Kruger National Park during the same period in 2023. Up until the end of November 2024, rhino losses reported in the Kruger National Park stood at 67, but a significant escalation in rhino poaching activities was experienced during December 2024 and this has continued into January 2025. A total of 21 rhino were reported poached in Kruger National Park during December 2024 and a further 17 were reported poached during January 2025. This escalation in rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park is of great concern.

Both SANParks and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife continue to implement a number of actions and initiatives as set out below in order to counter the threats in the hotspot areas:

Polygraph testing of staff is continuing at Kruger National Park in line with its Integrity Management Plan. The Skukuza SAPS Stock Theft & Endangered Species Unit and the Mpumalanga Hawks (Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations) are supporting with investigations as linkages have been found between failed polygraph tests and the surge in poaching during December 2024;

To date, investigations that have flowed from these polygraph results and subsequent investigations into the individuals, have resulted in disciplinary action against two employees in Ranger Services at Kruger National Park;

Information related to the various rhino poaching crime scenes and modus operandi has been shared with the National DFFE Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre in order to determine linkages between the various incidents across the country and in particular Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KZN;

Co-operation with various stakeholders was strengthened to assist in alerting customs and law enforcement officials in transit and destination countries to be on the lookout for illegally traded horns over the December/January period when there was an increase in poaching in Kruger National Park;

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is focused on implementing their Rhino Guardianship Strategy, which also played a role in reducing poaching in the province. This Strategy was initiated in August 2024.

The Ezemvelo Integrity Implementation Plan was completed and approved for implementation, integrity assessments of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park staff by an independent service provider commenced, a Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park Integrity Management Plan was completed and approved for implementation. Polygraphing of 55 Ezemvelo rhino reserve managers were completed and polygraphing of 58 field staff was completed.

We continue to see some very good convictions in relation to rhino related cases, with lengthy direct imprisonment terms in respect of cases related to rhino poaching, assisting in the poaching of rhino and trafficking of rhino horns. However, the time that it takes to finalise many of these cases does remain a concern and unfortunately where the suspects are released on bail, the data tells us that a large number of them continue to commit crimes (often relating to rhino poaching and / or horn trafficking).

Accordingly, expediting these cases through our courts as well as vigorously opposing bail will no doubt result in safeguarding more rhino.

The sentencing of Francis Kipampa in January this year (who was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment of which eight years were suspended for five years), as one of the accused investigated in Project Blood Orange) sends out a strong message – not only are we focusing on arresting those involved in poaching our rhino and trafficking the horn, but we are disrupting the higher up levels in the value chain. This Project is an excellent example of the integrated and multi-disciplinary approach to investigating organised crime linked to wildlife and ensuring that we target corruption, money laundering and the financial crimes associated with these activities. More of these focused investigations are needed as we continue to implement the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.

As we move into the second year of implementation of this Strategy, our partnerships within government, with authorities in transit and destination countries as well as with the private sector and non-governmental organisations remain critical. We need to continue to integrate and focus our effort through our existing programmes and forums, including the Integrated Wildlife Zones Initiative, the work of the South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce Illegal Wildlife Trade Task Force and the various task teams residing under the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure Priority Committee on Wildlife Trafficking.

We remain committed to the fight against rhino poaching and I believe that a renewed strengthening of our agreements and operational protocols with key countries should be our focus for 2025.

** Members of the public can report any suspicious activities around wildlife to its environmental crime hotline which is 0800 205 005 or the SAPS number 10111.

Enquiries:

Thobile Molobi

Cell: 082 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

