President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at Microsoft South Africa Investment Announcement launch in Johannesburg, 6 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Microsoft South Africa Investment Announcement launch in Johannesburg.

The ceremony will take place this afternoon , 06 March 2025, commencing from 16h00.

Microsoft South Africa has been a valuable partner in South Africa’s digital transformation over the past three decades and the investment launch will enhance South Africa’s standing as a leading Artificial Intelligence hub on the continent.

Microsoft’s announcement is a precursor to the South Africa Investment Conference which will take place later in March 2025.

Since the first Investment Conference in 2018, South Africa has attracted R1.14 trillion in investment commitments across a broad range of economic sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, energy and the digital economy.

Microsoft South Africa’s investment lines up with government’s pursuit of inclusive economic growth and job creation in partnership with the private sector, and South Africa’s G20 objectives in Artificial Intelligence and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

The Microsoft South Africa event takes place at 16:00 at the Microsoft Campus, 3012 Winnie Mandela Drive, Bryanston, Johannesburg.

For media accreditation

Khutjo Sebata, Presidency Media Liaison Officer—079 898 4621

Ashleigh Fenwick, Microsoft South Africa—083 309 7935

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za