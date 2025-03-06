Wendell P. Slater Publishes New Book on the Role of African American Churches in Advocating Biblical Justice

GULF BREEZE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his latest scholarly work, Biblical Justice and Racial Dynamics in the African American Church, Wendell P. Slater explores the significant relationship between biblical teachings and racial justice initiatives led by African American churches. The book discusses the historical and ongoing influence of these churches in advocating for social equity and community well-being.The publication aims to illuminate the historical contributions of African American churches to the civil rights movement and their ongoing commitment to social equity. Through a blend of historical documentation and theological exploration, Slater provides insights into how these institutions have been pivotal in advocating for justice and equality.The engagement of African American churches in social justice provides a rich history that enhances our understanding of their pivotal role in advocating for racial equality today. This book is intended to enrich dialogue among community and church leaders, congregants, and scholars interested in the intersections of faith and justice.The release of Biblical Justice and Racial Dynamics in the African American Church is timely, given the current focus on racial and social justice issues in the United States. It serves as a resource for those looking to deepen their understanding of the theological bases for justice and activism within the church context.For a deeper understanding of the role of African American churches in advocating for justice and equality, purchase your copy of Wendell P. Slater's Biblical Justice and Racial Dynamics in the African American Church today. Available now on Amazon and the official website.About the AuthorWendell P. Slater is a scholar and an active advocate for human rights, education, veteran support, and healthcare initiatives. He has served on seven boards of both for-profit and non-profit organizations, including the executive board of the Krewe of African Kings. His extensive military background includes certifications as a Suicide Intervention Officer, Certified Department of Defense Sexual Assault Advocate, Battlefield Forensic Investigator, and Master Resilience Trainer for several military-grade weapons systems. In healthcare, his focus has been on organ and tissue transplantation and procurement, continuing his dedication to families even post-retirement.

