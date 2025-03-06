Rodz & Bodz Movie Car Museum set to close end of summer 2025

tent

ENGLEWOOD , CO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodz&Bodz Movie Car Museum Announces Closure July 2025 with a Farewell Summer CelebrationIt is with a heavy heart that the Rodz&Bodz Movie Car Museum announces its upcoming closure as we have been unable to secure a permanent location. Despite our diligent efforts to find a new home to fit our size, the high monthly rents ranging from $50,000 to $70,000 are simply not a smart financial move. Nor is it sustainable for us to continue to move again for a short duration. At this time, we lack the time to build a new facility from the ground up.In our commitment to our loyal fans, we have chosen not to raise ticket prices, focusing instead on providing an enjoyable and affordable experience for everyone who has visited us over the years.As we prepare to close our musuem doors, unless a miracle building appears or we downsize and re open a smaller location in the future, we warmly invite the community to join us for a farewell summer celebration at the museum. The museum will remain open until the end of July 2025. While the museum will be closing, our rental business will continue to operate as normal for years to come.We are immensely grateful for the support and love we have received from our visitors. Hearing your stories, sharing laughter, and witnessing your passion for movie cars have brought us immeasurable joy. It has been an honor to be a part of your lives.As we embark on this bittersweet farewell, we invite our supporters to visit us one last time, take a stroll down memory lane, and celebrate the unique culture of movie cars that we have all cherished. Thank you for being a part of the Rodz&Bodz family. We will forever treasure the memories and stories we have created together.For further updates and information, please follow us on our social media channels.For media inquiries, please contact:Zack LoffertOwnerRodz&Bodz Movie Car Museum303-968-1212Rodzandbodz@gmail.comAbout the musuem,The Rodz&Bodz Movie Car Museum has long been a cherished destination for car enthusiasts and movie lovers alike. Showcasing iconic vehicles from beloved films and providing a unique glimpse into automotive history, the museum has served as a gathering place for fans and families since its inception. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has walked through our doors and supported our mission over the years.You will continue to see many of our amazing rides at events and throughout the city via our rental company. We thank you for being fantastic supporters and the best fans.

