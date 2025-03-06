In 2022, 66% of mining companies were already using AI tools, an increase from the 57% reported the previous year.

In 2022, 66% of mining companies were already using AI tools, an increase from the 57% reported the previous year.

Empowering stakeholders with actionable intelligence derived from advanced data analytics is essential to driving positive change toward a greener mining industry” — Roberto Guzmán García

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mining industry faces environmental and economic challenges that have prompted the adoption of emerging technologies, with artificial intelligence (AI) standing out as a key tool for transforming this sector. According to a McKinsey report, implementing AI could generate annual savings of between 290 and 390 billion dollars by 2035, a figure that underscores the potential impact of this technology, analyzes finance expert Roberto Guzmán García The strategic collaboration between Green Cross United Kingdom (G+UK) and Permutable AI reflects this trend. Both organizations seek to integrate advanced data analysis capabilities to address challenges such as carbon emissions and the environmental impacts of mining. According to Guzmán García, this partnership is an important step toward a more sustainable industry, fostering innovation and environmental responsibility.In 2022, 66% of mining companies were already using AI tools, an increase from the 57% reported the previous year, according to Axora. This growth demonstrates how technology is reshaping mining processes, from extraction to environmental management. Guzmán García points out that initiatives like those from G+UK and Permutable AI not only aim for operational efficiency but also involve key stakeholders such as local communities, NGOs, and government agencies.AI’s impact is not limited to optimizing processes; it also promotes greater transparency in carbon emissions reporting. G+UK and Permutable AI are working to establish more rigorous industry standards, encouraging responsible practices that minimize environmental damage. For Guzmán García, this comprehensive approach enables informed decision-making based on robust data, strengthening the sector’s commitment to sustainability.Leading companies such as BHP and Microsoft already use AI to optimize copper production, while Anglo American employs AI-based support systems to improve workplace safety. These initiatives illustrate how technology reduces waste and promotes sustainability. However, Guzmán García warns that implementing AI faces challenges such as the need for a skilled workforce and growing cybersecurity threats.“Empowering stakeholders with actionable intelligence derived from advanced data analytics is essential to driving positive change toward a greener mining industry,” says Roberto Guzmán García, highlighting the transformative potential of these technological tools.Investment opportunities have also evolved with the adoption of AI in mining. Industries such as Australia’s have invested more than 30 billion dollars in research and development since 2005, reflecting interest in projects that merge technological innovation with sustainable practices. Guzmán García observes that companies with a strategic vision to combine AI and human talent are better positioned to lead this shift.In this context of technological transition, sustainable mining depends not only on innovative solutions but also on effective collaboration among all actors in the sector. Investments in technology and human capital will be critical to building a more competitive and responsible industry in the digital era.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.