Outdoor Edge Introduces New RAZOR XD Series of Extreme Duty Carry Replaceable Blade Knives

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a multi-function everyday carry knife that seamlessly blends versatility and durability? The new RAZOR XD series from Outdoor Edge is here to meet those needs. Imagine having an everyday carry knife that feels weightless in your pocket yet cuts, saws, scrapes, pries, and screws without ever needing sharpening. The RAZOR XD redefines what it means to carry a reliable tool. Whether venturing into the great outdoors or tackling everyday tasks, the four new RAZOR XD knives are engineered for extreme duty without the bulk.Each model in the RAZOR XD lineup boasts a durable, incredibly tough stainless-steel frame, ensuring you are prepared for any task. Various blade options are available, allowing you to seamlessly switch between utility and specialty cuts. All knives also feature the new cutting-edge SawSafe technology. This added security device integrated into the blade locking mechanism provides reinforcement during the push and pull of the saw blade. It’s more than just a knife; it’s a tool tailored for modern-day explorers and problem solvers.The new RAZOR XD series from Outdoor Edge offers four new 3.0” models, each designed for durability and efficiency. The first in the lineup is the XD1, which weighs a mere 3.9 ounces. This model comes equipped with black oxide utility and sheepsfoot blades and features comfortable nylon tan scales that provide a solid grip.Next is the XD2, which maintains the same lightweight feel at 3.9 ounces. Its unique gray TPE scales overlay yellow ABS for an eye-catching look. The XD2 offers three blade profiles: utility saw, black oxide standard utility, and 50 percent serrated utility. It also comes standard with a blade storage utility pod to safely store new and used blades.The XD3 weighs 3.9 ounces. Its gray anodized aluminum scales enhance its aesthetic appeal while remaining practical. The XD3 is also fitted with multiple blade options to tackle any task you encounter throughout the day, including a utility saw, black oxide utility, and sheepsfoot blades. A blade storage pod for securing blades is included.The XD4 weighs slightly less, at only 3.7 ounces, due to its green anodized aluminum scales. It also comes with a utility saw, black oxide utility, and 50 percent serrated utility blades, and a blade storage pod for safe blade storage.The new RAZOR XD series from Outdoor Edge offers exceptional value for high-quality, heavy-duty knives. Prices start at just $39.99 for the XD1. For those seeking more features, the XD2 is available for $59.99 and comes packed with versatile blade options and the blade storage pod. If you’re looking for advanced design and extra durability, both the XD3 and XD4 are priced at $69.99 each. The models combine premium materials with innovative features that stand out in any situation.The four new RAZOR XD models will be available at retailers and conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com in April.

