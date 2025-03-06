New Mexico Students Take Spotlight in Albuquerque Local Civics Competition for National Civics Bee

National Civics Bee Albuquerque Competition 2024

Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico’s brightest young minds are stepping up to the challenge in this year’s National Civics Bee (NCB).

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Mexico’s brightest young minds are stepping up to the challenge in this year’s National Civics Bee (NCB), a prestigious competition established in 2022 by the US Chamber of Commerce to inspire middle school students to engage with government, leadership, and civic responsibility. The local Albuquerque competition, co-hosted by the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Albuquerque Public Schools, will occur at La Cueva High School on April 5, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.The response to the competition exceeded all expectations. 152 public, private, and charter school students across the Albuquerque Metro Area submitted essays on civic engagement and community improvement. After rigorous evaluation by judges nationwide, 20 finalists have been selected to compete in next month's live, in-person event.The stakes are high: the top three competitors will receive prize money, while the top five will advance to the state finals at the University of New Mexico on June 7, 2025. The Hobbs Chamber of Commerce will also host a local competition, sending five finalists from southern New Mexico to compete at the state level.New Mexico has already proven itself on the national stage. Last year, Albuquerque student Keith Lee proudly took 3rd place at the National Civics Bee finals, showcasing the state’s commitment to civic education and excellence. With such a strong showing this year, there is growing excitement about the potential for another standout performance. NMCC has established a legacy of promoting and running the National Civics Bee in New Mexico, with 2025 being its third successive year."The enthusiasm we’ve seen from students this year is incredible," said Amythyst Marciano, Director of Media & Communications of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce. "These young leaders are stepping up to engage in essential conversations about government, community, and advocacy. We invite the community—and the media—to witness their passion and talent firsthand. The National Civics Bee isn’t just about competition—it’s about preparing the next generation of informed, active citizens. As these students take the stage, they represent the future of leadership in New Mexico and beyond. And at the end of the journey lies a $100,000 educational savings account—that’s a huge step towards a prosperous future!”MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:Journalists and news outlets are invited to attend the Albuquerque Local Competition for interviews, photo opportunities, and coverage of New Mexico’s rising civic leaders.For media inquiries, interviews, pre-event segments or event access, please contact:Amythyst Marciano, Director of Media & Communications505.582.9720; amarciano@nmchamber.orgThe New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is a nonpartisan, state-wide organization representing all industries from every region of New Mexico. NMCC’s mission is to use the leadership and vision of New Mexico’s business community to drive positive change by developing and advocating for effective public policy initiatives. The goal is to make our state a leader in industry, innovation, economic competitiveness, and overall quality of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.