Digital Promise Launches Collaborative Innovation Studio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Digital Promise proudly launched its Collaborative Innovation Studio, a comprehensive service designed to support schools, districts, and communities in co-creating education solutions that benefit all students. With a proven method to make education research and development more accessible, the Collaborative Innovation Studio provides a range of opportunities for learning, collaboration, and co-creation to help school districts, researchers, and solution developers address challenges and build sustainable solutions alongside students, families, and educators.“The Collaborative Innovation Studio presents a game-changing approach to education research and development—equipping schools, districts, and communities to co-create solutions alongside their own students and families,” said Jean-Claude Brizard, president and CEO of Digital Promise. “More than 70 school districts nationwide have engaged in Digital Promise’s proven co-research and co-design process, unlocking bold, sustainable, and scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of their learners as a result.”The Collaborative Innovation Studio utilizes a co-research and co-design model to drive education innovation. This unique approach allows school districts and other education organizations to tackle persistent challenges by partnering directly with those most impacted—students and families—to create tailored strategies that address the diverse needs of students while fostering deeper collaboration within the community.The Collaborative Innovation Studio offers three ways to get started:1. Learn the Foundations: Discover the key principles of co-research and co-design in education, equipping your team to address challenges with sustainable ideas.2. Collaborative Workshops: Participate in hands-on workshops that center student voice, collaborative community engagement, and the development of high-impact solutions.3. Personalized Programs: Work closely with Digital Promise research and design experts to co-create effective, targeted solutions that reflect the needs of your community by working alongside educators, students, and families.Benefits for School DistrictsBy partnering directly with students, teachers, families, and community members, districts can build their teams’ internal capacity to collaborate, solve challenges, and implement new strategies to better meet the needs of their students.Benefits for Nonprofits and Community-Based OrganizationsNonprofit organizations can work alongside schools and districts to solve challenges, develop new strategies, and improve educational outcomes while advancing their mission and goals.Benefits for Researchers and Research InstitutionsBy integrating co-research practices, researchers can gather deeper, more meaningful data that reflects the lived experiences of students and educators, providing richer insights into education challenges.Benefits for Product DevelopersProduct developers can incorporate co-design techniques into their process, ensuring products and solutions are informed by the real-world experiences of students and educators.“The Collaborative Innovation Studio offers expertise for national leaders, partnered with an extensive research and development team that will support your progress every step of the way,” said Dr. Michael Nagler, superintendent of Mineola Public Schools in New York. “Digital Promise has expertise in engaging all relevant groups to ensure your strategic plan is appropriate for your specific community. The Collaborative Innovation Studio helps you meet the needs of your learners and keep pace with the speed of technological change.”At the heart of the Collaborative Innovation Studio is the power of co-research and co-design and the mission to ensure all students have a meaningful, authentic role in designing their learning experiences. Through Digital Promise’s new service, schools, districts, and organizations can reimagine education solutions in ways that are collaborative, community-driven, and grounded in the needs of the students they aim to serve.Visit the Digital Promise Collaborative Innovation Studio to sign up to receive a free starter kit and register for upcoming programming.

