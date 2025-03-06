MojoAuth Disrupts Authentication Industry with Groundbreaking Free Tier and 75% Cost Savings Model

MojoAuth - Passwordless login plugin MojoAuth Dashboard MojoAuth Growth and Product Innovation MojoAuth-Logo

Innovative "Fair-Use MAU" model offers 25,000 free users while slashing enterprise authentication costs by $594K annually

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MojoAuth, the leader in passwordless authentication, today launched DevAuth 2.0, a revolutionary pricing model offering developers 25,000 free monthly active users (MAU) and enabling enterprises to scale to over 2 million MAUs while achieving up to 75% cost savings compared to traditional providers. This industry-first approach addresses a critical pain point revealed in the 2025 IDC Cybersecurity Report, where 73% of developers report authentication costs now consume over 20% of their cloud budgets.Traditional Authentication: A Hidden Growth TaxMojoAuth CEO Dev Kumar describes conventional per-user authentication pricing as "a tax on success."The company's analysis demonstrates dramatic cost differences:- User Base of 100K MAUs costs $5,000/month with Traditional Provider versus $1,250/month with MojoAuth, a 75% savings.- 500K MAUs costs $25,000/month with Traditional Provider versus $6,250/month with MojoAuth, a 75% savings.- 2M MAUs costs $100,000/month with Traditional Provider versus $25,000/month with MojoAuth, a 75% savings."Our Fair-Use MAU Pricing fundamentally changes the economics of authentication," explains Kumar. "Developers shouldn't be penalized for building products users love to engage with. You pay for unique users, not for every authentication event."Startup-Friendly: 25K Free MAUsThe new Launch Tier provides startups with significant advantages: 25,000 free MAUs forever – more than double competitors' free offerings; FIDO2-certified quantum-resistant passkeys ; AI-powered adaptive authentication blocking 99.97% of credential stuffing attacks; One-click social logins across 30+ platforms.Enterprise Security with Consumer-Grade UXFor larger organizations, the Scale Tier delivers: Advanced behavioral biometrics analyzing 217 micro-interaction patterns to detect fraudulent login attempts; Post-quantum lattice cryptography for future-proof session encryption; No-code compliance tools for rapid GDPR/CCPA implementation.Beyond Passwords: The Security ImperativeWith Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report revealing 61% of breached organizations still rely on password-based authentication, MojoAuth's solution offers critical protections:1. Phishing-resistant MFA using device-bound passkeys;2. Continuous authentication with real-time risk scoring;3. Breach monitoring for credential compromise detection."Authentication isn't just about security—it's about protecting revenue and user trust," notes Kumar. "We're helping developers build world-class security without sacrificing growth potential."AvailabilityThe new pricing model is available immediately at mojoauth.com. Enterprise customers can access customized scaling options through MojoAuth's Growth Engineering team.About MojoAuthMojoAuth secures over 300 million identities for companies. Named the Leader in Passwordless Authentication, MojoAuth is on a mission to make security frictionless for the next billion digital citizens.

