Help Florida’s waterbirds have nesting success

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing an annual reminder that breeding season has started for shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds in several parts of the state. If you plan on spending time along Florida’s incredible shorelines this spring and summer, there are several things you can do to help our waterbirds have nesting success.

During this time of year and continuing through the summer, many shorebird and seabird species nest directly on beaches across the state where their eggs and chicks are well camouflaged in the sand. Colonies of wading birds, such as herons, will typically nest on mangrove islands off the coast.

Dates for waterbird breeding seasons can vary depending on the species and location within the state. While some waterbird species start nesting in parts of Florida as early as mid-February, others don’t start nesting until March or April. Official shorebird breeding seasons can be found by visiting MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and clicking on “Shorebird Nest Dates and Contacts.”

Because our state’s beaches and shorelines are important nesting, resting and foraging habitat for waterbirds, anyone enjoying time near the shore can play a big part in their conservation and nesting success. Want to help nesting shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds? Follow these easy waterbird-friendly tips:

Before you go, be in the know - check for Critical Wildlife Area closures. Whether boating or on land, watch for signs designating Critical Wildlife Areas on the beach or coastal islands — these areas are closed to public access to protect high concentrations of wading birds and shorebirds while they nest and raise their chicks. You can help nesting birds by giving space and keeping noise volumes low near CWAs.

Beach-bound? Do the flock walk. Shorebirds and seabirds nest in shallow scrapes in the sand and their eggs and chicks are well-camouflaged, making them vulnerable to being stepped on. Help beach-nesting birds by giving them plenty of space — stay at least 300 feet away from nesting birds, keep out of posted areas, and walk around both individual and groups of birds on the sand. Getting too close to nesting birds can cause them to fly off, leaving vulnerable eggs and chicks exposed to dangerous elements and predators.

Keep pets at home. Even well-behaved dogs frighten shorebirds and can cause them to abandon their eggs and chicks. If you bring your pup with you to the shore, go to a dog-friendly beach where they’re allowed, and keep them on a leash and far away from nesting or resting birds.

Stash any trash in proper trash or recycling bins. Garbage and food scraps attract predators, such as raccoons and crows, that prey on shorebird eggs and chicks. Litter on beaches and in the water can entangle birds, turtles and other wildlife. Beachgoers can help beach-nesting birds and other native wildlife by properly disposing of trash and removing personal gear from the beach before nightfall. If fishing, dispose of used line properly, as it can be deadly to waterbirds, sea turtles and other wildlife. To find a monofilament recycling station near you, visit mrrp.myfwc.com.

For more information about nesting waterbirds, go to MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and download the “Share the Beach with Beach-Nesting Birds” brochure. Or go to the Florida Shorebird Alliance website at FLShorebirdAlliance.org to learn more about how to participate in shorebird and seabird conservation efforts.