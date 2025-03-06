Fraction Design Studio – Revolutionising Design with Circular Economy Principles in Singapore

Figure 1 - BLOOM Cave From Fraction Studio Figure 2 - BLOOM Tropical Pedestal - Leaf from Fraction Studio

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraction Design Studio is redefining the design landscape in Singapore by pioneering a sustainable, circular, and modular approach to experiential spaces. With a strong commitment to waste reduction, resource efficiency, and innovative material use, the studio is leading the charge in reducing environmental impact throughout the project lifecycle.Fraction Design Studio founder Celine Ng states, "Trade Show Furniture Today Must Reflect Our Industries Tomorrow. With modular and adaptable designs, our approach drives the company's sustainability commitment, waste reduction, and maximum resource efficiency.”Whether you are looking for circular design solutions, a circular business model, sustainable exhibition booths and tradeshows, or eco-friendly exhibition designs, Fraction Design Studio can create the perfect space that inspires conversations for all stakeholders.Circular Economy and DesignFraction Design Studio's philosophy is fundamentally based on the circular economy framework, shifting away from the traditional "take-make-waste" model toward a more regenerative approach. By prioritising reuse, repurposing, and material regeneration, the studio designs installations that are both visually striking and environmentally responsible. With the use of sustainable materials, such as FSC-certified cardboard and recycled PET panels, Fraction helps transform your vision into a sustainable reality.Key Sustainability Initiatives:1. Use of Sustainable Materials – FSC-certified cardboard, and recycled PET panels.2. Modular & Reusable Designs – Components can be repurposed for multiple projects, reducing overall waste.3. Eco-Conscious Manufacturing – Commitment to low-impact production that supports long-term sustainability.Innovative Modular Event & Exhibition DesignFraction Design Studio’s expertise in experiential event design with sustainability practices at the heart of the design helps brands create engaging, sustainable, and adaptable spaces that align with global sustainability goals.By leveraging modular and reconfigurable designs, the studio enables businesses to:1. Reduce Waste & Costs – Modular components can be reassembled, repurposed, and reused for different events.2. Lower Carbon Footprint – Energy-efficient setups and eco-friendly material choices contribute to sustainable trade show designs.3. Ensure Fast Deployment – Quick and hassle-free installations without compromising on aesthetics or functionality.Sustainable Trade Show Solutions: Designing for TomorrowTraditional trade show designs often lead to excessive single-use materials and landfill waste. Fraction Design Studio offers sustainable trade show solutions that aim to reduce waste and lower carbon footprint. Fast deployment at events made possible by their modular and reconfigurable designs guarantees that installations are reusable. Using a circular business strategy guarantees the effective use of products and settings throughout several events, therefore preventing needless emissions and supporting sustainability.1. Reconfigurable Booths & Installations – Built for easy assembly, disassembly, and repurposing across multiple events.2. Lifecycle-Based Design Strategy – Every project is engineered for long-term use, refurbishment, and recyclability.3. Carbon-Conscious Production – Prioritising low-emission materials to support corporate ESG commitments.Leading the Future of Environmental DesignFraction Design Studio has partnered with top global luxury brands and participated in prestigious trade events to showcase how modern design can be both innovative and eco-conscious.Celine Ng, Founder of Fraction Design Studio, emphasizes the importance of aligning design practices with future industry needs, stating, "Trade Show Furniture Today Must Reflect Our Industries Tomorrow.” This vision underscores the studio's dedication to creating designs that are not only innovative but also sustainable and adaptable to future demands.Through cutting-edge design strategies, the studio continues to reshape the future of experiential spaces, merging high-end aesthetics with sustainable practices.About Fraction Design Studio Fraction Design Studio is a Singapore-based sustainable design firm that specialises in modular, reconfigurable, and eco-friendly solutions for trade shows, exhibitions, and experiential events. By combining circular economy principles with innovative materials, the studio delivers aesthetic, functional, and sustainable designs that support long-term resource efficiency.Website: https://www.fraction.sg/

