Contact Coffee Co Launches Ground Coffee Advent Calendar: A Festive Countdown for Coffee Enthusiasts

UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact Coffee Co , the UK’s #1 military coffee company founded by two former Royal Marines, has unveiled its brand-new Ground Coffee Advent Calendar, offering coffee enthusiasts a practical, great-value way to enjoy a different premium brew every day in the lead-up to Christmas.The calendar features 25 sachets of freshly ground coffee across 13 distinct blends, including bestsellers like Brazil Yellow Bourbon, Colombia Huila, and the festive “Jingle Blend.” Each sachet contains a generous 18g serving, far larger than many competing coffee advent calendars, and is omni-ground to suit a variety of brewing methods, from Aeropress to espresso machines.Designed for those who live life on the move, each portion can be enjoyed at home, at work, or on adventures, making it ideal for anyone seeking both festive cheer and everyday practicality.Luke Dalton, Co-Founder of Contact Coffee Co, explained the inspiration, “People love our coffee, so we wanted to create something that people can enjoy every day on the run-up to Christmas.”He added, “It’s no secret that a lot of these calendars are available, but ours is practical, and you get a lot more for your money than the average coffee calendar.”With its strong military heritage, Contact Coffee Co is known for bold, no-nonsense coffee that resonates with military personnel, outdoor adventurers, and discerning coffee aficionados alike. The company regularly supports veteran and military causes, with packaging and product names proudly reflecting its roots.The Ground Coffee Advent Calendar is available for pre-order now at £30 from the company’s official website. Due to the brand’s loyal following and growing reputation, having been featured in major publications including the Evening Standard, the calendar is expected to sell out quickly among both long-term fans and gift buyers seeking something unique and practical this festive season.About Contact Coffee CoFounded by two serving Royal Marines frustrated by poor-quality coffee during deployments, Contact Coffee Co was created to provide great-tasting coffee that can be brewed and enjoyed anywhere. From small-batch roaster beginnings to becoming a go-to brand for military personnel and coffee enthusiasts across the UK, the company remains committed to quality, practicality, and supporting the veteran community.For more info, visit: https://www.contactcoffee.com

