Modality Solutions’ New Greenwood Lab Slashes Lead Times and Expands Testing

Modality Solutions has launched a new testing laboratory to meet the growing demand for faster, more rigorous environmental and transport simulation testing.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modality Solutions, a leading engineering and advisory firm for the life sciences industry, has launched a new testing laboratory in Greenwood, Indiana, to meet the growing demand for faster, more rigorous environmental and transport simulation testing. The facility’s expanded capabilities reduce lead times for shipping validation data by approximately 50%, enabling biopharma companies to accelerate critical studies while ensuring compliance with evolving global regulatory expectations.

The Greenwood lab features an expanded temperature range of -70°C to +60°C while maintaining the ability to conduct concurrent hazards testing—expanding Modality Solutions testing capabilities with the only independent labs offering this level of testing for the wider temperature ranges need for advanced therapies. Compared to Modality Solutions’ Bloomington facility, which specializes in large-scale and pallet-level testing, Greenwood is optimized for smaller-scale studies, including vials and syringes.

“The launch of our Greenwood lab underscores a major shift in the biopharma industry,” said Andrew Larrigan, Technical Operations Manager at Modality Solutions. “Regulatory expectations are evolving, with a growing emphasis on concurrent hazard testing for biologics and other sensitive pharmaceuticals. This expansion allows us to provide state-of-the-art, GMP-level testing that our clients need, all under one roof.”

The Greenwood lab adheres to the same ISO 9001-certified quality management system as the Bloomington facility, with testing methodologies based on ISTA and ASTM standards. The addition of new temperature-controlled storage, including CRT, -20 °C and -80 °C freezers, and expanded 2-8 °C storage will be fully validated in the coming months, ensuring seamless testing across both sites.

“The addition of our second lab enhances our testing capacity, speeds up results, and gives us the flexibility to explore new areas,” said Jeffrey Wilber, Senior Consulting Engineer at Modality Solutions. “This dedicated space allows us to innovate and grow while continuing to meet our clients’ needs faster and more effectively.”

The new lab’s development—from concept to launch—spanned nearly three years, reflecting a significant investment in time and resources. With evolving regulatory expectations, Modality Solutions continues to lead the way in shipping validation, and transport simulation with concurrent hazard testing.

For more information on Modality Solutions and its expanded testing capabilities, visit www.modality-solutions.com.

About Modality Solutions

Founded in 2011, Modality Solutions is a biopharmaceutical cold chain engineering firm specializing in transport validation, cold chain operations, and regulatory compliance. The company’s Advantage Transport Simulation Laboratory™ ensures rigorous testing to maintain drug product quality and patient safety.

