Tenet® (Formerly KodeGlobe) Completes 7 Years of Being A Leading UI UX Design Agency

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenet® (formerly KodeGlobe) proudly marks its 7th anniversary as a leading UI UX design agency Over the past seven years, Tenethas transformed digital experiences for businesses worldwide, helping brands create intuitive, user-centric products that drive engagement and success.From startups to Fortune 1000 companies, Tenethas played a pivotal role in shaping seamless digital interactions through cutting-edge UI/UX design solutions. As the company celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of digital product design to empower businesses in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Company Evolution and MilestonesTenetbegan its journey in 2018 as KodeGlobe, with just a team of three passionate individuals. Despite its small size, the company quickly gained global recognition, ranking #2 among over a million freelancers worldwide for its exceptional service quality. By the end of the year, the team welcomed its first hire, marking the beginning of its steady expansion and enhanced service capabilities.By 2019, KodeGlobe had already delivered 100+ projects across different service verticals for clients around the world. The company’s reputation for quality and efficiency helped it gain traction, leading to rapid growth. In 2020, it reached a major milestone—serving clients in over 15 countries, reinforcing its position as a trusted digital solutions provider.As the company scaled, it focused on building a strong team. By 2021, KodeGlobe had grown to 20+ talented professionals, allowing it to deliver more tailored and refined experiences to clients. The following year, in 2022, the team expanded to 30+ members, enabling the company to take on government projects, enterprise-level solutions, and high-profile corporate clients worldwide.Growth continued in 2023, with KodeGlobe expanding its clientele and forming strategic partnerships across the MENA region. In 2024, the company took a major step forward, increasing its team size to 40+ professionals and establishing Dubai as its headquarters. This year also marked a significant transformation—the rebranding of KodeGlobe to Tenet, aligning the company’s identity with its mission to create seamless digital experiences through world-class UI/UX design, development, and growth marketing services.Industry Impact and InnovationTenethas made a significant impact in the digital space, touching over 20 million lives through the applications and campaigns delivered for its clients. With a 98% client satisfaction rate, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality digital experiences that drive real business results.By developing bespoke and guided processes for branding, website, and mobile app development, Tenethas streamlined its workflows, achieving a 35% reduction in standard delivery times and a 25% decrease in churn rates. This efficiency not only enhances the client experience but also ensures faster go-to-market strategies for businesses.Beyond design and development, Tenethas played an important role in driving business success, helping its clients generate over $1.5 billion in revenue and investment opportunities. Through its strategic approach to UI/UX design, Tenetcontinues to set new benchmarks in the industry, shaping the future of digital products with user-first innovation.“We want to create tangible impacts for the brand or person we're helping. More than anything, we want people to succeed, professionally and personally.” Shantanu Pandey - Founder & CEO at Tenet.The Road Ahead: Expansion & AI-Driven InnovationAs Tenetenters its next phase of growth, the company is setting its sights on expanding into North American markets in the coming year. With a strong presence in the MENA region and beyond, this move will further solidify Tenet’s position as a global leader in UI/UX design, development, and growth marketing.In addition to geographic expansion, Tenetis gearing up to launch AI-powered SaaS products designed to help brands maximize their ROI from websites and mobile applications. These solutions will leverage cutting-edge AI to enhance user engagement, optimize performance, and drive measurable business results.With a continued focus on innovation, efficiency, and business impact, Tenetis committed to haping the future of digital experiences while empowering brands to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

