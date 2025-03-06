Enhancing Safety and Reducing Fatalities on Roadways

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $90 million is now available to help local governments enhance safety and reduce fatalities on their roads, part of a comprehensive “Safe System” approach toward zero deaths being deployed by the State Department of Transportation to reduce fatalities on all highway systems across New York. The funding will support projects intended to prevent vehicles from inadvertently straying from their lanes and to lessen the severity of crashes that result from those instances. In New York State, about 40 percent of crash fatalities occur when a vehicle departs from its lane. The initiative is part of a multi-year, multi-agency action plan released last year by the New York State Department of Transportation to reduce such incidents and minimize the injuries and fatalities that result from them.

“Safe highways save lives and through the adoption of a ‘Safe System’ approach, we are holistically looking at our highway systems to see where our safety investments can make the biggest difference in reducing fatalities,” Governor Hochul said. “The funding we are making available today will help local governments design and implement projects that will enhance the safety of their roadways and make it more likely that drivers reach their destination unharmed.”

Striving to achieve a Safe System Approach toward Zero Deaths, the New York State Department of Transportation in the summer of 2024 released the Roadway Departure Safety Action Plan, which calls for comprehensive approach to be undertaken by NYSDOT and its partner agencies to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that result when vehicles inadvertently depart their lanes or the roadway. Under the plan, NYSDOT is focusing on engineering improvements, public education and awareness campaigns, and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is coordinating law enforcement activities.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “From day one, Governor Hochul has been laser focused on improving public safety, and that’s what our ‘Safe System’ approach toward zero deaths on highways is all about — reducing and preventing fatalities and serious injuries on our highways. Highway safety is a shared responsibility and the funding we are making available for local governments, combined with complementary enhancements to the state highway system, will hopefully have a major impact in reducing fatalities and serious injuries on New York’s highways.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Investing in innovative and effective programs like New York’s ‘Safe System’ will save lives and lower costs related to crashes. I was proud to lead the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law to passage, which boosted funding for this critical road-safety program. Today Governor Hochul is ensuring local governments have the resources they need to lay the foundation for a safer future on our roads.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Millions of New Yorkers rely on our highway system every day to get from point A to point B. It’s only right that we do everything we can to keep these drivers safe. I’m grateful for the partnership of Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez in keeping our roads safe and for their commitment towards pursuing zero highway fatalities in New York.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Safety on our local roads and highways is of paramount importance. This funding made available from Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation will help local governments prioritize safety and give motorists and the public more peace of mind when they travel on their local roads and highways in New York State.”

New York State Association of Counties President Benjamin Boykin II said, “Counties are responsible for maintaining thousands of miles of roads and highways across New York State, and ensuring the safety of our residents is a top priority. This funding from Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation will help local governments make roadway improvements designed to reduce accidents and fatalities and make our roads safer for everyone.”

New York State Association of Towns Executive Director Chris Koetzle said, “Safe roads are essential to thriving communities and a priority for towns. We deeply appreciate every dollar the State invests in helping local governments build and maintain safer roadways, ensuring the well-being of all who travel them.”

New York State Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, “Safer roads lead to safer communities. NYCOM thanks Governor Hochul for advancing this grant funding opportunity for our cities and villages. We look forward to partnering with her and the State Legislature to further enhance critical transportation funding for our local roads."

Funding for these projects is available through the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and may be used to support the design and construction of countermeasures intended to reduce roadway/lane departures and lessen the likelihood that departure-related crashes cause death or serious injury. Such countermeasures include, but are not limited to, enhanced striping, curve warning signs, rumble strips and median barriers. The funding compliments an additional $90 million that has also been set aside for NYSDOT to make safety enhancements on roads in the state highway system.

A portion of the funds — about $10 million — has been set aside to support local municipalities in developing Local Road Safety Plans, which identify and analyze problem areas and prioritize potential safety improvements.

Minimum available funds per local project is $250,000 and additional information about the funding and how local governments can propose projects is available here. The following entities are eligible to sponsor a project:

Counties, towns, villages and Native Nations

Metropolitan Planning Organizations

Counties interested in sponsoring a project on behalf of one or more municipalities within their county are also eligible to apply.

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

