WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Global Cloud Security Market Size Growing at 13.6% CAGR Reach USD 125.8 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global cloud security market size was valued at $35.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $125.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2032. The cloud security market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, deployment, vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market is divided into cloud identity and access management, e-mail and web security, data loss prevention, cloud database security, network security, and cloud encryption. By end user, the market is bifurcated into large-scale enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on deployment, it is divided into public, private and hybrid. By vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom, government agencies, retail, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across in North America cloud security market, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cloud security market revenue, owing to the increasing demand and use of cloud technology by large number of key technological companies present in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of technological start-ups growing in the region. The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the cloud security market such as Fortinet Inc., Sophos Ltd., Cloudflare Inc., Tenable Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., and Watchguard Technologies Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the market. Covid-19 Scenario ● Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the cloud security market faced a downturn. ● However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for VFX solutions was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the 3d animation market. 