Red Beard Sailing Introduces New Inflatable Sailboats

Rosedale, MD – Red Beard Sailing, the premier distributor of portable sailboats, just announced the launch of two groundbreaking inflatable sailboats for 2025: the MiniCat 520 Explorer and the Happy Cat Star Carbon. These two cutting-edge additions to Red Beard Sailing’s fleet reinforce the company’s reputation for offering the most trusted and innovative inflatable sailboats on the market.

The MiniCat 520 Explorer redefines portable sailing with multi-chamber hulls, waterproof saddle bags, and MiniCat Pod, an innovative lightweight tent that attaches to the boat’s frame using secure straps on the front trampoline. The pod is designed to provide additional versatility by offering shelter for overnight trips or reducing wind resistance when folded down. Its design includes windows in all directions, thus ensuring not just visibility but also ventilation and condensation control. This makes it ideal for sailors going on expedition-style adventures, as it was originally designed for Arctic explorer Dave King of Arctic Alive.

The MiniCat 520 is the fastest portable boat in the MiniCat fleet, and the first to offer a centerboard which provides superior upwind performance and allows the boat to sit flat on the beach. The 520 also has quite an impressive weight capacity of 1,322 lbs. In short, it’s built for durability and performance, which makes the MiniCat 520 a perfect choice for seasoned sailors and adventurers.

Preorders on MiniCat 520 are now open, and the first batch of deliveries is expected in March or April 2025. The Happy Cat Star Carbon is ideal for portability and takes inflatable sailing to a whole new level of performance since it’s made entirely out of carbon fiber. This design makes it 25% lighter than the Happy Cat Hurricane, sitting at 141 lbs.

Despite its lightweight design, the Star Carbon delivers exceptional speed and stability, reaching over 20 knots and with minimal drift. It also offers ample space for up to four adults and has a boomless mainsail and roller furling jib, making it perfect for both new and experienced sailors. Designed for convenience, this boat can be transported in bags—thanks to its lightweight—via car or van and set up in less than an hour (usually around 40-50 minutes).

The Star Carbon also comes equipped with a range of accessories, such as a reinforced foredeck, two-piece rear deck, quick-release launching wheels, sun canopy, and an engine mount for a small outboard engine. Plus, it comes with 124-square-foot laminated sails that offer exceptional performance.

Both of these sailboats embody Red Beard Sailing’s commitment to delivering top-quality, portable sailing solutions, with the company focusing on a trailer-less boating experience, thus ensuring that adventurers and their families can enjoy the water with minimal hassle.

“These new sailboats reflect our passion for combining innovation, portability, and performance,” said Alex Caslow, spokesperson for Red Beard Sailing. “Whether you’re seeking an expedition-ready sailboat or a high-performance option for recreational use, the MiniCat 520 Explorer and Happy Cat Star Carbon have you covered.”

Red Beard Sailing is located at 8969b Yellow Brick Rd, Rosedale, MD, and has established itself as a go-to destination for portable boats. The company’s line of products includes some award-winning boats from top brands such as MiniCat, XCAT, Happy Cat, Takacat, Astus, Grabner, and ROWonAir.

Preorders on the aforementioned MiniCat 520 Happy Cat Star Carbon are now open, and those interested should hurry and secure their spot to experience the next generation of inflatable sailboats.

About Red Beard Sailing

Red Beard Sailing is an independently owned premier distributor for XCAT, MiniCat, ROWonAIR, Happy Cat, Grabner, and Takacat, as well as offering customers a diverse range of mini catamaran, small catamaran boats, inflatable dinghies and sailing accessories.

To learn more about Red Beard Sailing and the launch of two groundbreaking inflatable sailboats for 2025, the MiniCat 520 Explorer and the Happy Cat Star Carbon, please visit the website at https://redbeardsailing.com/.

