GOWIN Semiconductor to reveal FPGA-based motor control and video bridging design concepts at Embedded World 2025

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded OEMs in the industrial and consumer market segments can discover innovative solutions for motor control and video bridging as GOWIN Semiconductor unveils ground-breaking FPGA-based demonstration designs at the Embedded World exhibition (Nuremberg, Germany, 11-13 March 2025).

The demonstration designs, as well as the company’s broad portfolio of low-density LittleBee and mid-range Arora V FPGA products, will be available to view at the GOWIN booth 3A-340 at Embedded World.

The GW5AS Motor Control Demo illustrates GOWIN’s advanced current-loop control IP implementing a field-oriented control (FOC) scheme for a permanent magnet synchronous motor. Based on the GW5AS-25K FPGA solution, which combines a high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor operating at up to 288MHz with a 25K LUT Arora-V FPGA, this demonstration design provides precise torque and speed control for industrial motors.

Intended for use in CNC machines, robots, and other industrial applications, the GW5AS system offers multi-motor control and ultra-fast current-loop calculations, resulting in very high performance and real-time control.

The GW5AT Video Bridging Demo highlights the benefits of the high-speed, hard-wired SerDes blocks integrated in GOWIN’s latest GW5AT FPGAs. Featuring the GW5AT-60K FPGA, the demo showcases a robust and high-speed video bridging system capable of supporting 4K video streaming.

‘Returning to Embedded World after a highly successful 2024, we are excited to demonstrate how GOWIN’s FPGA technology is evolving to meet the diverse needs of both industrial and consumer markets,’ said Mike Furnival, VP of International Sales at GOWIN Semiconductor. ‘Our innovative solutions not only provide exceptional performance and cost efficiency, but also empower engineers to create smarter, more integrated designs across a range of applications.’

For more information about GOWIN Semiconductor and its portfolio of high-performance FPGA solutions, visit www.gowinsemi.com.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGAs on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN Semiconductor, please visit: https://www.gowinsemi.com/en/

Copyright 2024 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, Arora V®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email info@gowinsemi.com.

Media Contacts:

Andrew Dudaronek, GOWIN Semiconductor

andrew@gowinsemi.com

Rhianna Ogle, TKO Marketing Consultants

rhianna@tko.co.uk

tel: +44 1444 473555

