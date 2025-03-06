Know How LLC Launches MyADUExpert.com – A Streamlined Approach to ADU Feasibility and Planning

MyADUExpert.com helps California homeowners plan ADUs with custom site assessments, expert advice, and step-by-step project support.

Whether you’re just exploring your options or ready to move forward, our assessments provide the clarity and confidence homeowners need to make informed decisions.” — Reza Kazemi, Founder

TRACY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners in the California Central Valley now have a powerful new tool to navigate the complexities of Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) development. Know How LLC is excited to announce the launch of MyADUExpert.com , a dedicated platform designed to simplify the feasibility of building an ADU on any property through tailored assessments, expert guidance, and professional insights.With increasing interest in ADUs as a solution for additional housing, rental income, and property value enhancement, MyADUExpert.com offers homeowners and investors a clear roadmap to determine feasibility, understand regulations, and move their projects forward with confidence.Three Tiers of ADU Feasibility AssessmentsMyADUExpert.com provides a structured approach to assessing ADU potential for any property, offering three service levels to match different needs:- Essential Assessment ($145): A foundational feasibility study that includes zoning analysis, setback requirements, local agency verification, utility provider identification, and property obstruction analysis.- Essentials Plus Assessment ($175): Everything in the Essential Assessment, plus a comprehensive 16-page guide covering ADU benefits, financing options, permit processes, and regulatory compliance.- Ultimate Assessment ($350): A personalized site visit (available in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties) to measure ADU placement, evaluate utility connections, and provide a 30-minute in-person consultation to address site-specific questions.“We created MyADUExpert.com to take the guesswork out of ADU planning,” said Reza Kazemi, Founder of Know How LLC. “Whether you’re just exploring your options or ready to move forward, our assessments provide the clarity and confidence homeowners need to make informed decisions.”How It WorksEach assessment is based on extensive research utilizing both public and private data sources, including local and state agency regulations. The platform ensures property owners receive accurate, up-to-date insights tailored to their specific location and project goals.For homeowners looking to take the next step, MyADUExpert.com also connects users with construction and project management resources offered by Know How LLC, including their proprietary 450-step owner-builder management tool, which provides a structured approach to managing an ADU build efficiently.About Know How LLCFounded in 2020 by Reza Kazemi, Know How LLC specializes in ADU feasibility assessments, owner-builder project management, and full-service construction. Together with his son, General Manager Theodore Kazemi, the company has become a trusted resource for homeowners and investors navigating the ADU landscape.To learn more or schedule an assessment, visit MyADUExpert.com.

