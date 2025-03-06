Submit Release
2024-2025 Title I Nonpublic Consultation Collection Now Open

Public Districts

The 2024-2025 Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form is now open in the NDE portal. This collection is due on April 30, 2025 and has an audit window from May 1-15, 2025.

The Title I Nonpublic Consultation collection is used to meet the ESEA Title I requirements for consultation between public schools who have resident low-income school-aged students attending a nonpublic school. This does not apply to rule 12 or 13 exempt schools. There is one form for each nonpublic school having eligible students in attendance.

The Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form is found in the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) in the Data Collections Tab. If it’s not available on your account, you can obtain an activation code for the CDC collection from your school’s Portal District Administrator.

Questions on how to enter data and general collection navigation can be directed to NDE.ServiceDesk@nebraska.gov

Questions regarding the actual consultation needs and requirements can be directed to tate.toedman@nebraska.gov

