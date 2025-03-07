Atticus Publishing Presents 'The Song of Moses: A John Michael Saga' by John Garvin Clarke

‘Dive into a Riveting Tale of Adventure and Faith Where the Ancient and Modern Worlds Collide’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents The Song of Moses: A John Michael Saga , the second installment in John Garvin Clarke’s riveting series, following God's Storehouse of the Deep: A John Michael Saga . This action-packed adventure romance explores the significance of Moses’ miraculous Red Sea crossing—not only as an event that encouraged and benefited the Hebrew nation, but also as a prophetic symbol for the left-behind saints at the end of the age. Through John Michael’s modern-day adventures, the story rekindles the legacy of Moses in a fresh and compelling way.Set aboard the fighting research vessel The Red Sea Princess, the narrative follows a diverse cast of international characters as they uncover the biblical and historical dimensions of the Exodus in a high-stakes contemporary quest.John Garvin Clarke, a layman Biblical geographer and cartographer, embarked on a remarkable journey of discovery using newly created satellite-generated maps from the Gulf War to locate all 42 Exodus campsites. “Nothing to it,” Clarke remarked, “the American military had outstanding maps, and I used them.”In the 1980s, Clarke served as a Catholic missionary in Mexico, transforming canyons into cathedrals where the young and old gathered, filling the mountainsides with the sound of God’s Word.Recently, Clarke shared insights from his research and discussed the thematic elements of his series in an engaging interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. To watch the full interview and gain deeper insights into his inspirations, please see the embedded video below.Beyond his novels, Clarke has written 38 episodes for a potential TV series based on his books and is actively seeking representation.The Song of Moses: A John Michael Saga is available for purchase at major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It can also be purchased through his publisher, LifeRich Publishing Bookstore For inquiries, contact John Garvin Clarke at songofmoses4redsea@gmail.com.

