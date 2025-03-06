New Espionage Thriller “Ka’n: The Assassin” by Jo Kaplan Unveils a High-Stakes Global Conspiracy

Book Cover The Author Giovanni Ingrosso

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Action-Packed Spy Novel Exploring War, Intelligence, and Geopolitics in the 21st CenturyJo Kaplan’s latest novel, “Ka’n: The Assassin”, is an electrifying espionage thriller that takes readers deep into the shadows of global intelligence, warfare, and political intrigue. This gripping narrative is a masterful blend of history, conspiracy, and high-stakes action, set against the backdrop of U.S. foreign policy post-Iraq War, China’s rise in global politics, and the hidden world of mind control and advanced military technology.The novel follows an Italian ex-mercenary fighter who, after retiring to a quiet life, is drawn back into the world of espionage when an investigation for a Swiss intelligence firm unravels a dangerous conspiracy. As he travels through exotic locations—including old Europe, Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, and secret military bases—the protagonist is forced to confront painful memories of his past and a covert war that threatens to reshape the world order.A thrilling excerpt from the book gives readers a glimpse into the heart-pounding suspense:"The ambulance was traveling at high speed towards the airport. The team leader pulled out documents—everything necessary for transporting a seriously ill patient on an air ambulance. He turned to Scarlatti, wrapped in blankets and smelling of iodine, and said: ‘Now we’ll take you to the airport. You’ll be boarded onto a private plane to Athens. The crew won’t ask questions. You’ll get a new passport and a ticket to Milan. Then, someone will contact you. Try to be seen as little as possible.’"About the AuthorJo Kaplan is the pen name of Giovanni Ingrosso, an accomplished Italian author specializing in spy novels, economic and geopolitical essays. Born in 1953, he holds degrees in Political Science and Strategic Studies, along with a Master’s in Management Administration from Bocconi University in Milan.With a career spanning over 30 years in Human Resources management, Kaplan has not only honed his expertise in leadership and strategy but has also guided numerous managers in navigating professional relationships through his work as a certified management coach.Having lived in Vevey, Switzerland, from 2008 to 2016, Kaplan now resides near Porto, Portugal, by the Atlantic Ocean. A widower for eight years, he has successfully built a new life while continuing his passion for writing, strategic studies, and coaching. His deep understanding of international politics, intelligence operations, and human psychology brings authenticity and depth to his gripping novels.When asked about the inspiration behind his book — the author reflects on a mix of real-world events, personal experiences, and an enduring fascination with global conspiracies.“The book was born from a combination of things,” Kaplan shares. “News about U.S. foreign policy at the end of Operation Iraqi Freedom, my life with my wife in Switzerland, and the countless articles, news reports, documentaries, and discussions about worldwide conspiracies. But in the end, I can’t say for certain what the definitive spark was. Inspiration, I believe, is in the wind.”This mysterious and thought-provoking approach to storytelling is what makes “Ka’n: The Assassin” a thrilling journey through espionage, war, and global power struggles—blurring the lines between fiction and reality.Message from the Author“If you enjoy a traditional adventure novel filled with well-drawn characters, gripping intrigue, and unexpected twists, “Ka’n: The Assassin” is for you. This book blends the thrilling action of Jan Fleming, the intricate political depth of Tom Clancy, and the timeless storytelling of Alexandre Dumas. I invite you to dive into this world of espionage, conspiracy, and high-stakes adventure—where every page keeps you guessing. Get ready for a journey that will thrill, move, and completely immerse you.”For more information about Jo Kaplan and his other works, please visit his website https://giovannistories.com/ Recently, Jo Kaplan participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where he delves into discussing about his book, offering high-stakes thriller that takes audience on a pulse-pounding journey. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbH3O_iSguw “Ka’n: The Assassin” is a testament to Jo Kaplan’s vast knowledge and storytelling prowess, offering readers a riveting journey through the hidden corridors of power, intelligence, and covert operations. This book is now available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon, or you may click through this link https://www.amazon.com/Kan-Assassin-Jo-Kaplan-ebook/dp/B0DTT1YMB1

The Spotlight Network on K'an: The Assassin by Jo Kaplan

