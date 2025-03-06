Blood Culture Tests Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 18.14 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 12.1%: Straits Research

The global blood culture tests market size was valued at USD 6.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 7.28 billion in 2025 to USD 18.14 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presence of microorganisms in the blood, such as bacteria, yeast, and other types of microorganisms, can be determined by performing a blood culture on the patient. Blood cultures are diagnostic techniques used to find infections in the blood and pinpoint their source. This study does not examine the services that come with the products; its sole focus is on the products themselves.

In addition, the government's implementation of stringent regulations for the development and manufacturing of blood culture tests product is a driving force behind the market expansion. These regulations ensure that only the highest quality products are produced. The rising awareness of the importance of preventative healthcare in the fight against infectious diseases is another factor contributing to the market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Rising Infectious Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, and Sepsis and a Surge in the Worldwide Geriatric Population Drive the Global Market

An alarming rise in blood and bloodstream infections is driving the global market for blood culture tests. Infectious diseases cause the most death and illness worldwide. Blood culture tests can diagnose and treat these diseases quickly, preventing them from becoming life-threatening. Laboratory technicians and researchers used blood culture media, assays, kits and reagents, software and services, and other consumables to detect microorganisms and control infection. Blood culture tests can identify the infection-causing agent. This allows for an accurate treatment prognosis and helps prevent disease-related side effects. Diagnostic device R&D and government regulations have increased. Rising investment in R&D by healthcare sectors to develop new consumables, instruments, and software drives the global market. R&D investments support the development of new products and services and the company's long-term growth.

The rise in older adults worldwide is the primary factor driving expansion in the market for blood culture tests worldwide. This is because older adults have a significantly increased risk of developing immunosenescence, a condition in which the immune system does not function correctly and reduces immune system activity. As a direct consequence, older adults have a higher risk of contracting an infection. In addition, the incidence of sepsis is noticeably higher in the population of people aged 65 and older.

Growing Adoption of New technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Diagnosing bloodstream infections in the laboratory provides a high level of accuracy and accurate responses, both intertwined with the ideas that underlie emerging technologies. Recent technological developments include single-plex or multiplex polymerase chain reaction assays, examples of technologies that fall under molecular-based technology. These tests help differentiate between various organisms, such as Staphylococcus aureus, and other types of organisms that are not Staphylococcus aureus. In addition, new assays that are known as blood culture identification assays (BCID) have been developed recently. These assays are aimed at a total of 27 different targets, including Gram-negative targets, multiple Gram-positive targets, and additional Candida targets. The sample testing results can be obtained with these assays in less than an hour, and they can be used to detect Klebsiella pneumonia carbapenemase (KPC).

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the global blood culture tests market and is expected to reach USD 3.94 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The presence of the target market, rising interest in the healthcare industry, and rising disposable income in the area are all anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion. The availability of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and cutting-edge diagnostic products in countries like the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland contribute to an increase in the demand for blood culture tests to achieve a timely diagnosis. In addition, during the forecast period, the prevalence of bloodstream infections in Europe is anticipated to increase the demand for blood culture tests.

Key Highlights

The global blood culture tests market size was valued at USD 6.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 7.28 billion in 2025 to USD 18.14 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the product, the global blood culture test market is divided into consumables, instruments, software, and services. Consumable is the most dominant in the global blood culture test market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the methodology, the global market for blood culture tests is divided into conventional and automated categories. The conventional market segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global market for blood culture tests is divided into bacteria, fungi, and others. The bacterial segment leads the market since bacterial infection is one of the primary causes of bloodstream infection and sepsis, both potentially fatal conditions and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global blood culture tests market and is expected to reach USD 3.94 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd Becton Dickinson and Company Biomérieux Sa Bruker Corporation Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Luminex Corporation Neogen Corporation (Abtek Biologicals) Opgen Inc. T2 Biosystems, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Recent Developments

March 2022 - Autobio Announced CE-Mark for Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Self-Test Kits. Autobio Diagnostics obtained a CE mark for its SARS-CoV-2 Self-Test Kit, paving the way for the test's sales directly to the European Market.

- Autobio Announced CE-Mark for Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Self-Test Kits. Autobio Diagnostics obtained a CE mark for its SARS-CoV-2 Self-Test Kit, paving the way for the test's sales directly to the European Market. May 2022 - Becton Dickinson And Company Launched High-Throughput Molecular Combination Test for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B.

- Becton Dickinson And Company Launched High-Throughput Molecular Combination Test for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B. May 2022- Biomérieux Sa Bruker Corporation closed the acquisition of Specific Diagnostics. bioMérieux, a world leader in in-vitro diagnostics, announced that it had finalized the acquisition of Specific Diagnostics.

Segmentation

By Method

Conventional Blood Culture Methods Automated Blood Culture Methods

By Product

Consumables Instruments Software and services

By Application

Bacterial Fungal Others

By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East And Africa Latin America

