GOGL - Ex dividend USD 0.05 today

The shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited will be traded ex dividend USD 0.05 as from today relating to the dividend for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on or about June 17, 2025. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable on shares registered with Euronext VPS is expected to be distirbuted to Euronext VPS shareholders on or about June 19, 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

